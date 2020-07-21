Woman with no signs of trauma found floating in the East River: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was found floating in the East River on Monday night.

Authorities say that at 10:53 p.m. on July 20, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a woman in the water at Pier 35 near South Street. Upon their arrival officers found an unidentified adult woman floating in the water, unconscious and unresponsive.

The NYPD Harbor Charlie patrol pulled the victim from the water and transported her to Pier 17. EMS responded to the pier and declared the victim dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said that the victim had no obvious signs of trauma. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.