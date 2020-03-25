Would-be thieves try to rob a man in his Manhattan apartment: cops

Cops are looking for a pair of would-be crooks who tried to rob a man in Manhattan earlier this month.

Authorities say that at 1:50 a.m. on March 7, two unknown men followed a 22-year-old man into his apartment building located in the vicinity of Norfolk Street and Delancey Street. The suspect then rang the victim’s doorbell and attempted to enter his apartment.

The suspects removed the victim’s watch from his wrist but ultimately fled the scene empty-handed. No other property was taken nor were any injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects taken from the vicinity of the crime:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.