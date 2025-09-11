FIFA says its offering ‘fair access’ while defending dynamic pricing for World Cup tickets after Mamdani criticism

FIFA has defended using dynamic pricing to sell tickets for next summer’s World Cup, describing the policy as a reflection of an “existing and developing market practice” in North America.

Soccer’s governing body was responding to a petition launched by NYC mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani, which called on FIFA to ditch dynamic pricing and introduce limits on the price at which resale tickets can be sold.

Mamdani, who is the current frontrunner ahead of November’s general election, launched his “Game Over Greed” petition on Tuesday night and said the petition has already received thousands of signatures.

The three-pronged petition calls on FIFA to end dynamic pricing, introduce a price cap on resale tickets, and set aside 15% of tickets at a discounted rate for local residents.

“For the first time, FIFA is using dynamic pricing. They’re going to figure out, in real time, how much they can get away with charging for a ticket,” Mamdani said in a social media video posted alongside the petition.

He also blasted FIFA for not including a cap on resale tickets on the FIFA-operated resale platform.

“That means you can buy a ticket for 60 bucks and resell it for $6,000. Unlike the last three World Cups, there’s nothing set aside for residents,” Mamdani said in the video. “This all means that the biggest sporting event in the world is taking place in your backyard and you’ll be priced out of it.”

FIFA says dynamic pricing is the norm

FIFA, however, defended its ticketing policies in a lengthy statement issued to amNewYork, noting that dynamic pricing is an existing market practice in North America.

The governing body said it is focused on providing “fair access” to games at next summer’s tournament for both existing and prospective fans of the sport. FIFA also noted that prices for group-stage tickets start at $60, which it described as a “very competitive price point for a major global sporting event in the US.”

FIFA also defended its resale platform, stating that the platform will provide fans looking to sell or purchase tickets in the secondary market with a “safe and secure method to do so, as permitted by US legislation.”

“The fact that secondary market activity is legally open renders it necessary to have a ticketing model that reflects our responsibility to provide access to fans, while at the same time ensuring as much value as possible is retained for redistribution into the game globally,” a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement to amNewYork.

The spokesperson also noted that FIFA is a non-profit organization and that all revenue generated from the 2026 World Cup will be reinvested worldwide to fuel soccer’s global development.

“As a matter of fact, FIFA expects to reinvest more than 90% of its budgeted investments for the cycle 2023-2026 back in the game to significantly boost global football development,” according to FIFA.

FIFA said more than 50% of its member associations could not operate without its financial support.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson confirmed that FIFA would reserve tickets for “specific fan categories” at a “fixed price.”

FIFA announced last week that it plans to use dynamic pricing to sell tickets for next summer’s World Cup. On Wednesday, it announced that the cheapest group-stage tickets would start at $60. It has not specified what percentage of tickets will be available at that price.

The Athletic has reported that non-hospitality tickets for the final could rise as high as $6,730.

FIFA launched ticket presales for next summer’s World Cup on Wednesday morning with the launch of the Visa Presale Draw registration. Regular ticket sales will begin in October.

Dynamic pricing, which automatically adjusts ticket prices based on demand, is often associated with inflated prices for popular events. FIFA employed the measure during the recent Club World Cup in the United States, but a shortage of demand saw ticket prices fall to just $13.40 ahead of a semi-final meeting between Chelsea and Fluminense.

However, the World Cup is the biggest sporting event on the planet and many expect demand for the tournament to far exceed that of the Club World Cup.

amNewYork has reached out to the New York New Jersey Host Committee for comment and is awaiting a response.