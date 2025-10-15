Mayor Adams says he’s fielding three ‘dream job’ offers — and weighing whether to endorse Cuomo or Sliwa

Mayor Eric Adams said on Wednesday that he has not one, but three, “dream job” offers lined up for life after City Hall.

Appearing Wednesday on The Reset Talk Show, Adams said he has been courted for months and is weighing “dream jobs” that would mark the next phase of his career after his decision last month to drop out of the mayoral race.

“I’ve reached the top of any political initiative in being the mayor,” Adams said. “I have three offers that I’m looking at, and they are my dream jobs. Normally, you get one dream job in your lifetime. I have the opportunity to do another.”

“God is blessing me,” Adams said. “I’m just really excited about what’s on the horizon for me. I have just gotten started.”

Adams, who has just over two months left in office after ending his re-election bid on Sept. 29, did not say who made the offers or what roles he’s considering. His campaign spokesperson, Todd Shapiro, also declined to provide details, saying only that the mayor “has been offered several opportunities and after January he plans to begin a new chapter in his career.”

“For now, his focus remains on serving the 8.5 million New Yorkers he took an oath to represent and protect,” Shapiro said.

The mayor’s withdrawal from the contest followed weeks of reports that advisers to President Donald Trump had floated the idea of offering Adams a federal role to clear the Democratic field for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been trailing front-runner Zohran Mamdani in the polls.

Adams had previously dismissed rumors of a federal offer, but later said he would “always listen if called to serve our country,” appearing to confirm at least an openness to discussions. The mayor has maintained a cordial relationship with Trump throughout the president’s second term, consistently declining to criticize him. Earlier this year, Trump’s Justice Department aided Adams by securing the dismissal of his federal corruption indictment.

A source close to Adams previously told amNewYork that he is looking for a cushy gig with a level of prestige befitting an ex-New York City mayor.

When asked about which of the three remaining candidates in the race he plans to endorse, Adams said he has ruled out supporting Mamdani, a democratic socialist, calling the front-runner’s platform “a non-starter.”

“This city is in excellent shape. And I’m just hoping to God that we don’t mess it up with some of the ideologies of those that don’t understand the complexities of running a city of this magnitude,” he said, adding that he is leaving Gracie Mansion with only one thought in mind: “I’m the man that I always thought I was and mommy raised the mayor of the City of New York and how could I be upset over that?”

Adams said he remains in conversations with Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, emphasizing that his decision will hinge on which contender can “keep the city from succumbing to the far-left agenda.” He added that he intends to make an endorsement before Election Day but is still “keeping his options open.”

“There’s a lot of time. Don’t let anyone fool you to believe this race is over. Trust me, there’s a lot of time to determine who’s going to be the next mayor of the City of New York,” he said.