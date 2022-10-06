Adams and Banks celebrate the official launch of DOE’s Project Pivot

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Education (DOE) Chancellor David C. Banks along with the Office of Safety & Prevention Partnerships announced today the official launch of a brand-new initiative, Project Pivot.

Project Pivot, a central part of the DOE’s reimagining of school safety, will provide students with access to resources and additional support to ensure academic success and social-emotional well-being.

“Public safety remains this administration’s top priority, which is why, over the past few months, we have repeatedly engaged with New Yorkers across the five boroughs on how we can invest in the preventive, upstream solutions that give New York City’s the resources they need to live safe, productive lives,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams, during the Oct. 6 announcement. “Project Pivot will utilize our anti-violence community-based organizations to provide safety and violence prevention, student counseling and mentoring, and more at our public schools. When our kids know there are caring adults looking out for them and making sure they show up to school each day, they feel safer and perform better academically and socially. Our young people are the future of this great city, and Project Pivot will provide our children with the resources they need to succeed.”

Made possible by a nearly $9 million investment, Project Pivot places Community Based Organizations (CBO) directly at schools to work with school communities to offer essential services and intervention if needed.

“Every young person deserves a chance to succeed inside and outside of school, and it is our responsibility to provide the resources and wraparound supports to make that happen. This initiative will open doors and present new opportunities to our next generation of leaders and changemakers of New York City,” said Schools Chancellor David C. Banks on Thursday. “Student safety and wellness is my absolute top priority as schools Chancellor, and I am looking forward to seeing the long-term positive change spurred via Project Pivot.”

The program will operate in 138 NYC schools which were selected specifically based on a combination of safety factors and academics including number of suspensions, disciplinary incidents and chronic absenteeism within the student body.

The DOE has identified nationally and locally recognized CBOs that specialize in services in the following areas: safety and violence prevention, student leadership and career readiness, student counseling and mentoring and enrichment programs through sports, recreational activities, and the arts, and more.

Partnering CBOs include Black Girls Rock, Elite Learners, National Cares Mentoring, 100 Black Men, Aim High International, Man Up, KAVI, NAACP, Renaissance Youth Center, and the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program, just to name a few. Project Pivot will operate in schools in every borough: 51 schools in the Bronx, 37 schools in Brooklyn, 28 schools in Manhattan, 13 schools in Queens, and 9 schools on Staten Island.

Several elected officials applauded the new project, saying it would be a positive influence on many New York communities.

“As an elected official and as the parent of an elementary school student, there is nothing more paramount to me than the health and wellness of our children. With Project Pivot, our young people will not only be connected with the critical resources provided by our stellar community-based organizations — they will be able to walk down pathways to prosperity that were previously thought to be off limits,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “I look forward to working with the Mayor’s Office and the Department of Education to ensure the success of this program and expand it further in Queens.”