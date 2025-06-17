Bernie Sanders endorses Mamdani for mayor, Brannan for comptroller in Democratic primary

Progressive stalwart US Sen. Bernie Sanders is throwing his considerable weight behind mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani and comptroller candidate Justin Brannan a week ahead of the June 24 Democratic primary.

Mamdani, a Democratic socialist Queens Assembly member who is polling in second place, has been surging in the final weeks of the Democratic contest, posing an increasingly serious challenge to the frontrunner, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is attempting a political comeback after resigning in 2021 under a tide of scandal.

Sanders’ stamp of approval for Mamdani’s campaign comes shortly after the Queens lawmaker was endorsed by US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx/Queens), another progressive powerhouse. Sanders, a Vermont independent who grew up in Brooklyn, and Ocasio-Cortez have been traveling the country on their “Fighting Oligarchy Tour,” protesting President Trump’s policies.

Sanders, in a statement, framed the mayoral primary as a part of a broader “fundamental choice” between “corporate-dominated politics” and building a “grassroots movement” that will fight “oligarchy, authoritarianism and kleptocracy.” He said Mamdani is the candidate of the working class, while Cuomo is the one backed by moneyed corporate interests, referring to a list of deep-pocketed donors who have given to Cuomo’s campaign and a super PAC supporting it.

“Zohran Mamdani is running an inspirational grassroots campaign, centered on the construction of 200,000 new affordable housing units, a rent freeze, free public buses, cutting fines and fees for small businesses, investing in citywide mental health services, city-owned grocery stores, universal free child care and a minimum wage increase,” Sanders said, naming several key components of Mamdani’s campaign platform.

Cuomo, meanwhile, has often countered criticisms that he is the candidate of the wealthy by pointing to his vast support from the city’s powerful labor unions, including 32BJ SEIU and 1199SEIU, which support tens of thousands of working-class New Yorkers.

Sanders also praised Mamdani for pledging to fund his agenda by raising taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers and for bolstering his campaign mostly through small-dollar donations.

“At this pivotal and dangerous moment in American history, status quo politics is not good enough,” Sanders said. “We need the kind of visionary leadership that Zohran is providing in this campaign.”

Mamdani, in his own statement, called Sanders the “single most influential political figure in my life.”

“As mayor, I will strive each and every day to live up to Senator Sanders’ example, making New York affordable and hopefully making Brooklyn’s own proud,” he said.

The late-in-the-game backing from Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez has solidified Mamdani’s status as the progressive choice in the race and shows that the contest is capturing national attention. Sanders’ support also comes a day after the New York Times Editorial Board urged New Yorkers not to vote for Mamdani due to his experience being “too thin.”

When it comes to Brannan, Sanders sang a similar tune — lauding the southern Brooklyn City Council member as someone who will use the comptroller’s office to fight for the working class. Brannan is currently behind in the polls against his main rival, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, but many voters have not decided on any candidate.

Sanders, in a statement, pointed to Brannan’s record of combating Mayor Adams’ wide-ranging budget cuts during his time as the council’s Finance chair over the past three-plus years.

“From corrupt politicians to greedy corporations, Justin Brannan is not afraid to take on the powerful and fight for the working class,” Sanders said. “As Comptroller, Justin will crack down on corruption and invest in early childhood education, universal child care, parks, libraries, and public schools.”