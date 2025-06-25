2025 Elections: Brad Hoylman-Sigal appears to win Democratic nomination for Manhattan borough president, and make history

State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal appeared to defeat City Council Member Keith Powers in the Democratic primary for Manhattan borough president, moving him closer to making history as the first openly gay person elected to a boroughwide position in New York City.

“Not only did we make history,” said John Wahlmeier, a Hoylman-Sigal supporter and Democratic district leader, “but we made it with somebody who’s proactive and absolutely wonderful.”

Hoylman-Sigal has served over a decade in the New York State Senate, initially representing the 27th District and later the redrawn 47th District since 2013. As chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he helped pass more than 350 bills, including landmark legislation such as the Child Victims Act and the repeal of New York’s ban on paid gestational surrogacy.

Throughout his time in Albany, Hoylman-Sigal built a reputation as a progressive leader, championing LGBTQ+ rights, tenant protections, environmental reform, and public safety. He sponsored the T.R.U.M.P. Act, which sought to bar presidential candidates from appearing on the New York ballot unless they released at least five years of tax returns — a policy that inspired similar legislation in 25 other states.

“He has been one of the most effective legislators we’ve seen in New York State,” said Hoylman-Sigal’s campaign manager, Caroline Corwell. “People have seen his record, and they’ve seen that he’s delivered — he’s not just talk, he is action.”

Why He Ran

“I think I could be as effective in Albany as I was at the city level,” said Hoylman-Sigal, reflecting on his decision to pivot from Albany to city government. He noted that his run for borough president was also motivated by the need to support New York City in response to Trump-era policies.

Hoylman-Sigal emphasized that although the borough president’s role comes with limited executive power, he intends to use the platform to foster cooperation and address citywide challenges.

“I want to collaborate, as my predecessors like Gale Brewer did, to take a page out of her book on bringing people together to hash out the most difficult problems,” said Hoylman-Sigal.

As a parent raising two children in Manhattan, Hoylman-Sigal campaigned on a platform to make the city a “safe and affordable place.” His campaign also tackled issues including building affordable housing, improving education, making transportation work for pedestrians and cyclists, protecting civil liberties, getting illegal guns off the streets, addressing tenant protections, and confronting the climate crisis.

“We have to work with our local community boards, and developers, and community organizations because we have a housing crisis, and it has to be addressed head-on. I want to make that my top priority,” said Hoylman-Sigal.

On safety and the subway, Hoylman-Sigal said, “I want to add mental health professionals to the platform and make capital improvements to our subway.” He added that these policies “should go a long way to making people feel safer.”

Lesley Achitoff, a voter, said, “His policies have always been compassionate, forward-thinking, and confident.”

When asked what set Hoylman-Sigal apart, she said his “dedication, calmness. There’s something about Brad that is calm and dedicated.” She said she hopes to see a decrease in racism, anti-LGBTQ hate, and antisemitism under Hoylman-Sigal, as well as the promotion of “well-being for everyone.”

“I will miss him in his previous job, okay, but I think that as borough president, he will be remarkably helpful in keeping our borough safe, affordable, and liberal,” added Achitoff.

A Historic Win

In a borough where Democrats heavily outnumber Republicans, Hoylman-Sigal is almost assured to win in November, and would become the first openly gay borough president in New York City history.

For Wahlmeier, the moment was personal as well as political. “It just broke another barrier. My husband and I can look at somebody like Brad and know that the sky is the limit.”

On winning the race, Hoylman-Sigal said, “We worked so hard. My campaign team was on message the entire race, and I’m just so proud of the effort of our volunteers.”

“I couldn’t be more grateful,” said Hoylman-Sigal.

When asked who he supported in the mayoral race, Hoylman-Sigal replied, “I’m focused on celebrating tonight.”