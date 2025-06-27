Quantcast
City Budget

Breaking: Mayor Adams and City Council set to shake hands on nearly $116B budget deal: sources

Mayor Adams with Speaker Adams
Mayor Eric Adams and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams shake hands on budget deal in 2023.
Photo by Dean Moses

Mayor Eric Adams and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams will shake hands on a nearly $116 billion city budget agreement early Friday evening — a spending plan that looks to be filled with goodies for both sides of City Hall, according to a City Hall source familiar with the matter.

In a break from years past, defined by Mayor Adams’ wide-ranging spending cuts to account for expenses incurred by the migrant crisis, the Fiscal Year 2026 budget agreement is flush with new initiatives and recurring spending on a slew of city programs.

The spending plan is both something the mayor can tout as he mounts his long-shot reelection bid this November and a win for City Council leaders who have long pushed for Adams to boost funding for vital city programs.

According to the source, the budget includes $54 million in new spending on immigrant legal services, $2 million for adding Sunday service at 10 public library branches that do not currently have it, $10 million to launch a childcare pilot program for youngsters two years old and younger, and $6.1 million to establish a “Division of Sustainable Delivery” charged with regulating e-bikes.

The plan also includes increased spending on programs that are part of the plan to close Rikers Island and reduce recidivism, according to a City Council source. Those include an additional $11 million for the Intensive Mobile Treatment (IMT) program, $4.8 million for Justice Involved Supportive Housing, and $8.9 million Alternatives to Incarceration programs.

The childcare for two-year old pilot program is particularly notable as Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani just appeared to win the Democratic primary on a platform that includes implementing universal free childcare.

The mayor and the speaker are set to appear together on Friday for the first time since Speaker Adams launched her now-failed Democratic primary bid for Hizzoner’s job. Their once friendly relationship has turned acrimonious as the speaker called on the mayor to resign and then ran for his job.

