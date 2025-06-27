Breaking: Mayor Adams and City Council set to shake hands on nearly $116B budget deal: sources

Mayor Eric Adams and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams will shake hands on a nearly $116 billion city budget agreement early Friday evening — a spending plan that looks to be filled with goodies for both sides of City Hall, according to a City Hall source familiar with the matter.

In a break from years past, defined by Mayor Adams’ wide-ranging spending cuts to account for expenses incurred by the migrant crisis, the Fiscal Year 2026 budget agreement is flush with new initiatives and recurring spending on a slew of city programs.

The spending plan is both something the mayor can tout as he mounts his long-shot reelection bid this November and a win for City Council leaders who have long pushed for Adams to boost funding for vital city programs.

According to the source, the budget includes $54 million in new spending on immigrant legal services, $2 million for adding Sunday service at 10 public library branches that do not currently have it, $10 million to launch a childcare pilot program for youngsters two years old and younger, and $6.1 million to establish a “Division of Sustainable Delivery” charged with regulating e-bikes.

The plan also includes increased spending on programs that are part of the plan to close Rikers Island and reduce recidivism, according to a City Council source. Those include an additional $11 million for the Intensive Mobile Treatment (IMT) program, $4.8 million for Justice Involved Supportive Housing, and $8.9 million Alternatives to Incarceration programs.

The childcare for two-year old pilot program is particularly notable as Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani just appeared to win the Democratic primary on a platform that includes implementing universal free childcare.

The mayor and the speaker are set to appear together on Friday for the first time since Speaker Adams launched her now-failed Democratic primary bid for Hizzoner’s job. Their once friendly relationship has turned acrimonious as the speaker called on the mayor to resign and then ran for his job.