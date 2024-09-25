BREAKING | Mayor Eric Adams indicted on federal criminal charges, reports say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Mayor Eric Adams, under siege for weeks amid multiple federal investigations into his administration, has become the first sitting New York City mayor to be indicted on criminal charges, according to multiple published reports.

According to a report by the New York Times, the exact charges against the mayor are unknown at this time, as the indictment remains under seal for now. In its report, the Times sourced multiple “people with knowledge of the matter.”

But a report by the news website THE CITY indicated the Adams will be charged on acting as an unregistered foreign agent for taking officials actions after receiving foreign campaign contributions.

City Hall’s top spokesperson, Fabien Levy, could not confirm when Adams would appear in court, though the New York Post reported that he is expected to surrender to federal authorities on the indictment next week. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams could unseal and announce the charges as early as Thursday.

In a Wednesday night statement, Adams said, “I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

‘If I’m charged, I know I’m innocent’

Mayor Adams then reiterated those remarks in a video statement released by his attorneys in which he alleged “these charges will be entirely false, based on lies, but it would not be surprising.” He said he would request an “immediate trial” to seek his exoneration while also blasting the federal government for not doing enough to help the city during the migrant crisis.

“If I’m charged, I know I’m innocent,” the mayor said. “I will request an immediate trial so New Yorkers can hear the truth. New Yorkers know my story. They know where I come from. I have been fighting injustice all my life. That fight will continue as your mayor.”

News of the impending indictment brought rapid calls for Mayor Adams to resign — but in his video statement, he defiantly rebuffed those calls, saying he has been able to manage the city during the numerous ongoing investigations surrounding City Hall, and he could continue to execute his office despite pending prosecution.

“Make no mistake, you elected me to lead this city, and I will,” the mayor said.

Four known federal corruption investigations surround Mayor Adams and some of his closest aides. Two of these investigations came into public view earlier this month when the feds raided the homes and seized the phones of several top City Hall officials.

It is unclear whether the indictment is connected to those investigations, which also include a probe into the mayor’s 2021 campaign’s dealings with the Turkish government and six other foreign countries — which the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has led. As part of that investigation, federal agents seized the mayor’s electronic devices — including his cell phones and iPad.

That probe first came into public view when the home of Adams’ top 2021 campaign fundraiser — Brianna Suggs — was raided by the FBI nearly a year ago.

The latest two corruption investigations that have come into public view triggered the home searches and device seizures of top Adams officials including former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, outgoing Schools Chancellor David Banks, his partner First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Banks’ brother Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks and Tim Pearson — a senior mayoral adviser.

The ramped-up federal action has led to a rapid succession of resignations, including former Caban, City Hall Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg, Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan, and Education Chancellor Banks.

Resignation calls

While some left-leaning pols, who were not fans of Adams’ mayoralty to begin with, had already called on him to step down in recent days, news of the indictment opened a flood of new calls.

The mayor’s declared 2025 Democratic primary challengers, including city Comptroller Brad Lander and state Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn) wasted no time in calling for his ouster.

Lander, in a statement, argued the mayor could no longer run a functioning government while fighting the charges against him.

“Mayor Adams, like all New Yorkers, deserves due process, the presumption of innocence, and his day in court. However, it is clear that defending himself against serious federal charges will require a significant amount of the time and attention needed to govern this great city,” Lander said in a statement. “The most appropriate path forward is for him to step down so that New York City can get the full focus its leadership demands.”

Earlier in the day, before news of the indictment surfaced, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx/Queens) said it was time for the mayor to go. “I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening [government] function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. For the good of the city, he should resign.”

Even Robert Holden, a conservative Democratic City Council Member representing parts of Queens, who usually aligns with the mayor, called on him to step down.

“It’s a sad day for New York City when a sitting mayor is indicted on federal charges,” Holden said in a statement. “While he is presumed innocent until proven guilty, there is no way he can effectively lead with this cloud hanging over him. With the challenges our city faces, he must step down for the good of New Yorkers.”

If Adams were to step down, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams — a left-leaning pol, hailing from Brooklyn — would become mayor in an acting capacity. Williams would preside over the city during the course of a 60-day nonpartisan special election to choose the next mayor.

Presumably, all of the candidates who have already launched mayoral bids would run in the special election. It could also open the door for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been flirting with the idea of running for mayor for nearly a year, to finally jump into the race.

A former police captain, Mayor Adams was elected mayor in 2021 after serving eight years as Brooklyn borough president. No sitting New York City mayor has been indicted before.

Check with amNY.com Thursday for the latest developments in the Mayor Adams indictment.