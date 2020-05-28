BronxNet and Schneps Media to host two congressional debates next week

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JASON COHEN

BronxNet, in partnership with Schneps Media, the Bronx Times Reporter and the League of Women Voters is holding a debate between candidates for the 15th Congressional District June 1 at 9 p.m.

Also, the Riverdale Press will join with the partners to present a debate for the 16th Congressional District on June 2 at 8 p.m. The primary election is June 23.

Candidates will answer questions on a wide range of topics including, education, employment, the current pandemic and more. BronxTalk Host Gary Axelbank will moderate the debates.

The lineup for the 15th Congressional District Debate includes Councilman Ritchie Torres, Frangell Basora, Michael A. Blake, Samelys Lopez, Melissa Mark-Viverito, Chivona R. Newsome, Julio Pabon, Tomas Ramos and Marlene J. Tapper.

The 16th Congressional District debate will include incumbent Congressman Eliot Engel, Jamaal Bowman, Christopher Fink, Andom Ghebreghiorgis and Sammy Ravelo.

“Our debates and voter information programs keep Bronx residents informed about the issues and connected with the voting process and universal mail in voting,” said BronxNet Executive Director Michael Max Knobbe. “We are pleased that we are able to keep Bronxites civically engaged during this challenging time.”

The 15th Congressional District debate will be rebroadcast June 2, June 3 and June 5 at 9 p.m. and June 4 at 10:30 p.m. The 16th Congressional District debate will be rebroadcast June 2, June 3 and June 5 at 8 p.m. and June 4 at 9:30 p.m. Viewers may tune in to BronxNet channel 67-Optimum or 33-Fios or visit www.bronxnet.tv to watch the debut broadcasts and rebroadcasts.

This story first appeared on bxtimes.com.