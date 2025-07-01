‘Crime is down’ in historic fashion, Mayor Adams and NYPD say in summing up the first six months of 2025

Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch had one constant and repeated message on Tuesday: “Crime is down. Crime is down. Crime is down.”

Despite chaotic Pride celebration that saw some 50 people injured — including 12 cops — when a man discharged bear spray in a packed Washington Square Park hours before one teen girl was stabbed and two others were shot near Stonewall Inn, Mayor Adams took a victory lap on July 1 in touting what was called a historic first six months of the year for the NYPD.

Seemingly in campaign mode, Hizzoner charged that he had led the Big Apple out of dark, crime-ridden days and has ushered in record-breaking lows since he took office, comparing his Upper East Side residence to NYCHA projects.

“Public housing residents deserve the same safety that I expect in front of Gracie Mansion,” Adams said during the July 1 press conference at One Police Plaza. “Major crime was down in June, crime was down in the second quarter of 2025, crime is down overall this year, and crime is now down for sixth quarter in a row.”

According to Mayor Adams, shootings in the first six months of 2025 plummeted to the lowest in recorded history. He went on to say that since he came into office, shootings have fallen by 54%.

This year, January through June, the city recorded 397 shooting victims, down 24% from the same period last year, and 337 shooting incidents, a 23% decline year over year.

Tisch lauded Adams and the department, railing that the numbers were made possible thanks to strategic patrol placements in high-crime areas, some over 40 gang takedowns, the advent of her new quality-of-life teams, and the pushback against catch-and-release laws.

“Mayor Adams made public safety his top priority and ensured this department has the tools, the resources, and the support to get the job done. When the critics come to cut funding, he chose to cut crime,” Tisch said. “When others tried to make headlines, he chose to make a difference.”

Adams takes aim at Mamdani

This declaration of victory comes as Adams kicks off his re-election campaign against Republican Curtis Sliwa and Democratic primary nominee Zohran Mamdani, who had a shock victory over favorite Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani has pledged to create mental health teams in order to free up cops to combat more crucial crimes.

Yet Mayor Adams dismissed Mamdani’s vision for the NYPD and mental health teams at Tuesday’s press conference.

“This is a moment of having experience, not a moment when you’re doing an experiment, experience over experiment. That’s where we are right now,” Adams charged, imploring the public to look over the statistics. “Right now, we should not be doing an experiment when we have real results and we have expertise.”