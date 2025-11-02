With polls closing in the 2025 NYC mayoral election in a little more than 48 hours, two new polls show the race continuing to tighten — but with very different margins between the Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani and independent candidate and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

An AtlasIntel survey, appearing in the New York Post on Nov. 1, shows Mamdani’s lead over Cuomo has narrowed to just 6.6 points, the slimmest edge he has had since July, the news outlet wrote.

This is the first time Mamdani has had a single-digit lead; an Oct. 27 Suffolk University survey that had the Independent 10 points behind Mamdani in the race, 44% to 34%. Mamdani’s lead had been cut in half between Suffolk’s September and October polls. A second poll from Quinnipiac also had a 10-point gap between the two candidates; Mamdani had been up 13 points on Cuomo in the previous Quinnipiac poll taken in September.

“He’s coming down, and I’m going up, and that is always good news,” Cuomo said on Fox News Sunday morning.

However, a sponsored poll from Fox News showed a much wider gap between the two candidates — though that also shrank from the previous Fox News poll taken at the end of September.

According to a survey of likely voters taken Oct. 24-28, Mamdani leads at 47% followed by Cuomo at 31%. Cuomo, the former New York governor, has been able to narrow that gap down to 16 points; in a previous FOX News poll announced on Sept. 25, the gap between the candidates was wider, with Mamdani leading at 45% and Cuomo at 27%. At this point, about a month ago, the candidates were 18 points apart.

The Sept. 25 Fox News poll still had Mayor Eric Adams in the contest; he would formally drop out of the race days later. The latest Fox News poll suggests that Cuomo has picked up many of the voters who previously supported Adams.

More good news for Cuomo comes in the early voting turnout. An amNewYork analysis of Board of Elections preliminary data showed that voters 60 years of age and older made up most of the 400,000 voters who cast their ballots early between Oct. 25-30. Cuomo has polled his best among older voters.

Political analysts are closely watching to see if Cuomo will be able to close the remaining gap and whether other changes will occur in the final days of the race.

According to polls collected by The New York Times as of Nov. 2, Mamdani continues to lead the other candidates, although it is important to note that his lead varies widely depending on the poll.

“Polls released in the past week show Mamdani maintaining a double-digit lead, with many putting him roughly 10 points ahead of Cuomo,” New York Times poll researcher Caroline Soler wrote on Oct. 30. “Some suggest an even larger margin, with Mamdani’s lead reaching over 20 points in some polls.”

amNewYork reached out to the Mamdani campaign for comment, and is awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa is also enjoying an increase in support.

The most recent Fox News poll has him at 15%; its previous poll in September listed him at 11%. The most recent AtlasIntel poll had the Guardian Angels founder at a significant 24%.