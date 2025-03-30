NYC Mayor’s Race: Cuomo positions himself as antidote to ‘diabolical’ Trump while picking up key endorsement

New York City mayoral candidate, and former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo waves as he attends Sunday service before delivering remarks at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, March 30, 2025.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo picked up another big endorsement Sunday in the 2025 NYC Mayor’s Race while positioning himself as the one candidate in the race who can take Donald Trump on and defend the Big Apple from the president’s most “diabolical” policies.

The governor came to the Queens County Democratic Party’s headquarters in Forest Hills on March 30 to receive the endorsement from the party’s chair, US Rep. Gregory Meeks, who represents much of the borough’s southern area.

Meeks hailed Cuomo, a native of Jamaica, as a proud “Queens boy,” a moniker the former governor has often used to describe himself. More than that, however, the Congress member said that Cuomo is ideally positioned to lead New York City over the next four years because of his past experience as governor during Trump’s first four years in office.

In fact, Meeks called Cuomo “the best person to stand up to that guy at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.,” the Washington, DC address of the White House.

“We need a person who can communicate the Democratic Party’s issues and stand and tell the truth,” Meeks said. “We have seen him do this before. The last person that Washington, DC wants to see become mayor of the City of New York is Andrew Cuomo.”

Cuomo is not the only Queens native or resident in the 2025 mayor’s race — the field includes City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, state Sen. Jessica Ramos, and Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani — but he currently has the wind at his back as a clear frontrunner in the Democratic primary. Recent polls have Cuomo with more than 40% support from respondents and a double-digit lead over his closest rivals.

Meeks’ endorsement also strikes a blow to Speaker Adams’ late mayoral campaign, given his position as Queens County party chair and influence in the southeastern Queens area that she represents.

Standing before a room full of Democratic Queens lawmakers and district leaders, Cuomo observed that Trump did not win the 2024 presidential election so much as the Democratic party lost it, noting that 500,000 fewer Democrats in New York City alone failed to show up and vote. He attributed that change to a lack of inspiration and belief that the party no longer lived “in the real world.”

“The Democratic party left its seat at the kitchen table,” the former governor said. “People are saying help me now, help me today. … Do something that helps me with my life that is tangible.”

Along with trumpeting a get-things-done approach to city government — citing his past record as governor in advancing higher minimum wages, paid family leave and infrastructure improvements — Cuomo turned his attention to Trump, who he called an “existential threat” to the city.

“We all know this man. He came from Queens. I dealt with him for four years. I fought with him for four years. I know him,” Cuomo said. “He, in many ways, has learned from his first administration to his second, and he’s more diabolical in this administration.”

Cuomo cited Trump’s efforts to cut Medicaid funding and other essential social programs to New York City and blue states alike, and said he was not going to let the president bully the city around.

“We know how to deal with a bully in Queens. He’s going to put a finger in your chest and get you to step backwards. But not with a Queens boy,” Cuomo said. “I dealt with Trump. He huffed and he puffed, but he’s not going to blow our door in.”

The former governor also lambasted Trump for sending a message of fear and intolerance for difference in America — something which he described as “a social cancer that he is spreading.”

“This country is all about the opposite. It is all about diversity,” he said. “That diversity is a strength. That’s America. And America started here in New York City.”

He went on to state that New York “has to be the place to stand up to Mr. Trump and say, ‘No how, no way,” to his vision for the country.

“The counter-force starts here. The counter-revolution starts here,” Cuomo said. “The home of the opposition is New York City, and we’re going to push back, and we’re going to win.”