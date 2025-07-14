NYC Mayor’s Race: Cuomo campaign says ‘announcement soon’ amid reports ex-guv will stay in race through November

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who got pummeled in the Democratic primary, is reportedly set to announce this week that he will actively run in the mayoral general election as an independent — but his campaign has yet to confirm when that will happen.

The revelation was first reported by NewsNation — a TV news outlet where Cuomo’s brother, former CNN journalist Chris Cuomo, hosts a politics show.

“There’ll be an official announcement soon,” said Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi in a statement. He did not provide any further confirmation of the reports.

The reports, however, indicate Cuomo’s expected independent run will come with a challenge to the other candidates not named Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee: That whoever is not in the lead by mid-September drops out and backs the leading candidate.

After running most of the primary as the presumed leading candidate, Cuomo lost the contest to Mamdani by nearly 13 points in ranked-choice voting. Since conceding to Mamdani on Election Night, the former governor has kept a low profile, as he weighs whether or not to stay in the race.

The news comes as Cuomo has been battling with incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is also running as an independent, over which of them should drop out of the race and support the other. They are also running against Republican Curtis Sliwa and Jim Walden, an attorney also campaigning as an independent.

Cuomo challenge may be resisted

Both Adams and Sliwa have been adamant that they have no intention of dropping out, no matter who among them is leading in the fall.

The tiff is part of a center-right scramble to find a candidate who can defeat Mamdani — a democratic socialist — in November.

Mayor Adams, during an unrelated Monday press conference, slammed Cuomo’s proposal to use polling data to determine who should face off against Mamdani as unworkable.

“He’s saying that utilize polling to determine who should run against the Democratic primary winner,” Adams said. “Remember, polls showed him up 40 points…He lost by 13%. So if we’re going to use these methods of this determination that they have already proven inaccurate, why are we going to put the risk of New Yorkers by someone who has not kept his word? He has a consistent record of not keeping his word, why are we going to trust him now?”

Cuomo has continued to poll ahead of Adams in a series of recent surveys. A Monday Data for Progress poll, in which Mamdani leads with 40%, has Cuomo with an eight-point advantage over Adams.

But it is not entirely clear who Cuomo will draw support from, given that the institutional Democratic Party and union backers he relied on during the primary are leaving.

Many of those supporters have already defected to Mamdani. The state lawmaker has been endorsed by U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-Manhattan/Bronx) and the bosses of both the Manhattan and Brooklyn Democratic Parties; as well as labor unions, including 32BJ SEIU and the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council — all of whom stood with Cuomo in the primary.

Furthermore, Rev. Al Sharpton — a figure who holds significant sway over the city’s Black voters — urged Cuomo to drop out earlier this month, so that Adams can have a one-on-one race with Mamdani.

One of Cuomo’s chief financial backers during the primary, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, said that he will support Adams instead of the former governor.