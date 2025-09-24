NYC Mayor’s Race: Cuomo re-endorsed by Teamsters Joint Council 16 that backed him in primary

Mayoral hopeful and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was re-endorsed Wednesday by the Teamsters Joint Council 16 — one of the few formal nods of support his independent campaign has picked up during the general election.

The labor group — representing 120,000 downstate workers in both the private and public sectors — stands out among the city’s most powerful unions in remaining behind Cuomo after he lost the Democratic primary to Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani by nearly 13% points. In the city, the Teamsters represent delivery truck drivers, sanitation workers, film and TV crew members, and laborers in other industries.

The union’s largest local, Teamsters Local 237, had previously announced that it would continue endorsing Cuomo in the general election.

Thomas Gesualdi, the president of Teamsters Joint Council 16, said the group is sticking with Cuomo because “he built jobs, he built industries, and he built opportunity” for working New Yorkers during his decade as governor.

“Andrew Cuomo has proven time and again that he’s the fighter working people can count on,” Gesualdi said. “We know as mayor he is ready to deliver again. Andrew Cuomo will keep our union members working, invest in New York’s middle class, and will always ensure labor has a seat at the table. The Teamsters don’t back down, and neither does Andrew Cuomo.”

The former governor, who is in second place but still trailing Mamdani by double digits in the four-way mayor’s race, pledged to remain a fierce advocate for the union’s members as mayor.

“For generations, they’ve built this city’s industries, kept it moving, and stood as a backbone of our middle class,” Cuomo said of the Teamsters, in a statement. “I am honored to have their support, and as mayor, I will fight every day to keep good jobs here, grow new industries, and ensure working men and women have the respect, security, and opportunity they deserve.”

Cuomo was also endorsed in the general election by IBEW Local 3 earlier this month.

While Cuomo was backed by most of the city’s powerful labor groups during the primary, the vast majority have since abandoned him for Mamdani since he lost the Democratic contest. Those unions include 32BJ SEIU, 1199SEIU, and the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council.

During the primary, Cuomo heavily relied upon members of unions that endorsed him to show support at events and get out the vote. But their united support and manpower proved not enough to achieve victory in the race.