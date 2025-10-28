EARLY VOTING: Who’s been participating in the NYC Mayor’s Race so far? Data shows some surprising trends

A person cast their vote duing the first day of early voting in the general election in Brooklyn on Oct. 25, 2025.

More than a quarter-million New Yorkers have already cast ballots in the 2025 NYC mayoral general election — and most of them appear to be Democrats and/or older, according to an amNewYork analysis of unofficial early voting data.

That would seem to provide good news for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a 67-year-old registered Democrat now running an independent campaign, who has consistently led among older voters in recent polls. The frontrunner in the race — Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old Democratic party nominee — has had younger voters firmly in his corner in those same surveys.

Of the roughly 223,268 New Yorkers who have voted early between Oct. 25-27, 74% were registered Democrats, according to preliminary data from the New York City Board of Elections (BOE). Nearly 13% are registered Republicans, and 11% did not list a party affiliation.

Both Cuomo and Mamdani, as Democrats, are targeting Democratic voters; Cuomo has also attempted to appeal to Republicans and independents.

Voters over 55 made up the plurality of those who have voted early so far, with a combined 41% of those who cast ballots either qualifying as a Baby Boomer or a member of the “Greatest Generation” and “Silent Generation” — as defined by the Pew Research Center. “Generation X” — those aged 39 to 54 — made up 24% of early voters.

Younger voters, including “Millennials” and “Generation Z” — those aged 18-38, accounted for the remaining 34% of voters.

amNewYork’s findings would seem to confirm data analysis in a Gothamist report on Monday, which found that most of the early voters during the weekend were skewing older.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said he was encouraged by the early turnout of older voters. “I think as long as the voters are smart, I’m in very good shape,” he said during an event where he received the endorsement of former Gov. David Paterson.

Turnout will be the ultimate factor in the mayor’s race. Mamdani has consistently led in the polls, but the race has tightened as Election Day, Nov. 4, draws nearer.

The Mamdani campaign has boasted of having more than 85,000 volunteers, and indicated it is using the entire operation to get out the vote through Election Day. The candidate said he remains “confident in our campaign.”

Across the five boroughs, Brooklyn leads in the number of early votes cast so far with 67,608. Manhattan comes second with 67,075, then Queens with 52,062, the Bronx with 19,094, and Staten Island with 17,059.

Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 2, at select sites across the five boroughs. Regular polling sites are open on Election Day, Nov. 4, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your early voting site or regular polling place, visit vote.nyc.