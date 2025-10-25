EARLY VOTING STARTS: Massive turnout across the city as New Yorkers cast ballots in 2025 NYC Mayor’s Race

New Yorkers flooded the polls on Saturday, turning out in record numbers for the first day of early voting.

According to figures from the city’s Board of Elections, participation citywide more than quadrupled compared with 2021, and more than doubled the turnout on the first day of the June primaries.

Manhattan led the surge with 24,046 voters casting ballots on Oct. 25, up from 4,563 on the first day of early voting in 2021 and more than double the 10,003 recorded during the primary.

Brooklyn followed with 22,105 check-ins, up from 3,751 in 2021 and 10,244 in the primary. Queens had 19,045 voters, the Bronx 7,793, and Staten Island 6,420, all significantly higher than both prior elections.

Overall, 79,409 voters were checked in citywide, compared with 15,418 on the first day of early voting in the 2021 general election and 30,553 during the first day of the June primary.

Manhattan early voters say: ‘We need a change right now’

During Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo’s last showdown at the polls during June’s Democratic primary, the Queens Assembly Member notched a significant edge over the former Governor — 44% to 36%. By borough, Mamdani won a majority in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, while Cuomo came out on top in the Bronx and Staten Island.

In Manhattan, Mamdani had a six-point lead over Cuomo, but the former governor managed to hold on to pockets of support, such as in areas of the Lower East Side.

As voters went to the polls there on the first day of early voting, those who spoke to amNewYork Saturday voiced a wide range of opinions — from frustration with both major parties to enthusiasm for front-runner and Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s campaign. According to most opinion polls, Mamdani’s campaign is ahead by double-digit margins coming into the general election.

Nilka, a lifelong Democrat who recently left the party, cast her ballot for Republican Curtis Sliwa.

“I was a diehard Democrat. But after COVID, I changed to no party,” she said. “I was just done with the Democrats, so I changed to no party. So I pick whoever I want.”

Nilka said she intends to register as a Republican before the next election cycle. “I’m going to switch to Republican,” she said, adding that she was disappointed President Donald Trump had not fully endorsed Sliwa for mayor.

She said she supports Sliwa because of his long-standing presence in the city. “Curtis, what you see him doing is not fake because he’s been doing this for years with the Guardian Angels. So he has my vote.”

The lifelong Lower East Sider said she believes Mamdani represents a Democratic Party that has changed beyond recognition.

On Friday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries became the latest of several high-ranking Democrats to endorse the DSA-backed Mamdani, but months after his convincing win in the Democratic nomination.

Nilka also voiced anger toward Independent candidate Cuomo, saying he has “blood on his hands” over his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. The talking point throughout the campaign season stems from an order from Cuomo’s state Health Department in the deadly spring of 2020, which permitted COVID-positive patients to be readmitted into nursing homes. Cuomo and his campaign have maintained there is no evidence to suggest the move caused additional deaths and that the order was exploited by his rivals for political purposes.

Other voters across. the city shared Nilka’s disillusionment but not her political shift.

Two women voting Saturday, one from Queens and the other from Brooklyn, said they were unhappy with the mayoral candidate choices but would likely vote for Mamdani.

“I think that I will vote for him,” said Marcia, a Brooklyn Democrat. “We need a change right now. Let’s give him a break.”

Marcia, who lives in East New York, said crime and safety were among her biggest concerns. “Every weekend there’s a shooting, a drug deal,” she said. “We need to keep the streets clean. I’m tired of hearing gunshots every time I go to bed.”

Her friend Taishima from Far Rockaway said she was torn.

“I am really not for Mamdani,” she said. “I’m not really happy with any of the candidates… I probably go for Mamdani because he’s a popular choice. But am I like happy? No, I’m not really confident with that.”

For others, like a family who came to cast their ballots with their dogs, Kiki and Manny, getting behind Mamdani was a cause for celebration.

“We voted for Zohran,” said Linda Quiñones. “His campaign runs on affordability. We are lifelong New Yorkers, and I think that’s the number one thing that’s important to us right now.”

Her mother, Lee Nguyen, and her boyfriend, Eddie Hernandez, agreed. “Safety is also important to us,” Quiñones said. “But I think he really got to the heart of like, New York should be for New Yorkers.”

Others who were excited to vote for Mamdani hope that his rise in popularity will continue to reshape city and national politics.

“He’s influencing the whole American political system, which requires some inspiration,” said Atif, an East Village resident who voted with his friend, Lisa. “He’s pushing the whole Democratic Party to the left.”

Lisa, who lives on the Lower East Side, said she supports Mamdani despite criticisms of his lack of experience and young age. “He seems like a smart person,” she said. “He knows how to bring the right people in and make decisions.”

Atif said he hopes Mamdani’s election will shift national politics to the left.

“I’m tired of seeing the left in many different countries try to play to the center, and they become the center,” he said. “I think what we need to do is really push for the left politics.”

“Even if he doesn’t win, he’s changing the conversation,” he added.

Other Mamdani supporters could be found Saturday, casting their early votes in Brooklyn at Friends of Crown Heights.

“I am looking forward to seeing what change Zohran brings to the table,” said voter Jay Wu.

Another voter, Kimberly Wong, said, “I voted for Zohran. I think Cuomo is a monster. He stands for what I believe in, people deserve free buses and housing, I am mostly glad to see a candidate who breathes fresh air into the race.”

Still, Nilka, one of the Lower East Side voters, said she’s preparing for a change of scenery if Sliwa doesn’t prevail, and Mamdani does.

“If it’s Mamdani, I’m out of here like a bat out of hell,” she said. “Straight to Florida, or maybe Connecticut or New Jersey. Anywhere but here.”