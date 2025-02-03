‘Not the America I love’: Espaillat assails Trump immigration ‘crisis of values’ while calling for ‘unity’ approach

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) speaks during a press conference held by the members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to discuss the immigration executive orders enacted by the Trump administration in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 23, 2025 in Washington, DC.

As the Trump administration relaunches large-scale ICE raids and immigration crackdowns, U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) delivered an impassioned speech Sunday morning, Feb. 2, at the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of New York’s annual breakfast, calling for justice and compassion for immigrant communities.

During his remarks, Espaillat said the Trump regime’s efforts were not rooted in “the America I love, and it is not the America that gave” him the opportunity to be a member of Congress.

Addressing an audience of leaders, public officials, and advocates, Espaillat spoke from personal experience about the impact of immigration policies on families in New York City and beyond.

“As an immigrant myself, I cannot ignore the growing fear gripping our communities. Across New York City, parents are too afraid to send their children to school, workers are hesitant to go to their jobs, and seniors are missing vital medical appointments—all out of fear that they could be detained or deported,” he said. “This is not the America I love, and it is not the America that gave me the opportunity to stand before you as a Member of Congress.”

Espaillat, who serves as a co-chair of the Latino Jewish Congressional Caucus, drew a parallel between historical and modern struggles, invoking scripture to emphasize the moral responsibility of the nation.

“As the Book of Exodus reminds us, ‘You shall not mistreat or oppress a stranger, because you were strangers in the land of Egypt.’ These words ring as true today as they did centuries ago,” he stated.

The Harlem-based congressman denounced policies that, he argued, unfairly target immigrants for minor infractions, breaking apart families and destabilizing communities.

“Let me be clear—our laws already ensure that those who commit violent crimes face the full weight of justice,” he said. “But recent policies go far beyond that, seeking to cast a wider net that unfairly targets immigrants for minor infractions—people who are mothers, fathers, and grandparents, people who contribute to our society every day. Deporting these individuals weakens families, and weak families make a weak nation.”

Espaillat outlined three key areas of immigration reform he hopes to advance: supporting Dreamers, protecting farmworkers, and keeping families together. He highlighted the economic and social contributions of undocumented immigrants, particularly those who arrived as children and those working in essential industries.

“This is a crisis. A crisis of values—of democratic values, of American values,” Espaillat declared. “And so, we ask for your support. We cannot afford to bury our heads in the sand and pretend that this fear and uncertainty do not exist, because they do.”