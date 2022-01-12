Manhattan Assemblywoman Glick added to the roster of public officials endorsing Congresswoman Maloney for re-election

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Assemblywoman Deborah Glick endorsed Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney for re-election on Jan. 12 following endorsements on Tuesday by Councilmembers Carlina Rivera of New York City’s District 2 and Erik Bottcher of District 3.

Maloney currently represents NYC’s 12th Congressional District, which includes Greenwich Village, SoHo, NoHo and parts of the East Village.

“When I think of New York’s great partners at the federal level, it is Congresswoman Maloney,” said Glick on Jan. 12. “She has helped deliver billions in aid to New York State so the legislature can do our part by helping New Yorkers recover from the pandemic.”

Maloney has been a public servant for decades, serving NYC in many capacities, including her position as the first woman to represent the city’s 7th Council District, while also becoming the first woman to give birth while in office.

Glick and Maloney have collaborated on past projects and legislation including a collaboration in Feb. of 2021 to pass a $70 billion COVID relief bill for New Yorkers.

“She has always stood with our community in times of crisis as a proven advocate with a record of accomplishment,” said Glick Wednesday.

Maloney also issued a statement expressing gratitude to Glick for the gesture.

“I am deeply grateful for Assemblywoman Glick’s support,” said Maloney in her statement Jan. 12. “Together we have worked to make sure our Lower Manhattan constituents get their fair share. During the COVID-19 pandemic, that has meant working to deliver funding and programs to keep New Yorkers in their homes, keep the doors open for small businesses, and help parents access child tax credits.”

The two public servants plan to continue to collaborate on future legislation, including their shared efforts to oppose rezoning in SoHo and NoHo, which they believe will detrimentally affect housing accessibility.

“Our City is in a housing crisis, but this plan is not the solution,” said Maloney. “I look forward to working with the Assemblywoman on efforts to create deeply affordable housing as we recover from COVID-19.”