NYC Mayor’s Race: Hochul endorsement of Mamdani gets mixed reactions from Jewish advocates

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s endorsement of Zohran Mamdani boosted his candidacy, but may have deepened the divide among several groups, including Jewish voters, where various stands have polarized the electorate.

Hochul, in endorsing “33-year-old assemblyman from Queens” and Democratic mayoral nominee, said the two “don’t see eye to eye on everything, and I don’t expect us to” in a statement that at times focused on differences.

She said she had “frank conversations” with Mamdani and they have had “disagreements,” but called him a leader “who is focused on making New York City affordable.”

Hochul outlined three concerns, including those among many Jewish voters, businesses and security, that prompted some pushback against Mamdani among more moderate Democrats as he rose to become the party’s standard-bearer in the 2025 NYC mayor’s race.

“We discussed the need to combat the rise of antisemitism urgently and unequivocally,” she said, noting she has “been glad to see him meet with Jewish leaders across the city, listening and addressing their concerns directly.”

Jewish voters remain particularly and passionately divided, with left-leaning groups often supporting him while many others oppose him, such as Sara Forman, executive director of the New York Solidarity Network, a political organization that seeks to empower Jewish voters.

“As we have long appreciated Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support for the Jewish community, we disagree with her decision to endorse Zohran Mamdani, who does not share those same values,” Forman told amNewYork on Tuesday. “Governor Hochul noted the need for Mr. Mamdani to work alongside her in the fight to combat antisemitism, and we will continue to wait for Mr. Mamdani’s actions to match his words.”

The New York Solidarity Network, in a July survey of 800 New York City Jewish voters, found that a little more than one-third said they would vote for Mamdani, the most among candidates in the field, but well below a majority.

The more traditionally religious a Jewish voter, the less likely they were to support him, the survey found. A majority of reformed Jews surveyed, 54%, supported Mamdani, compared to a still sizable 31% Conservative and a scant 3% Orthodox.

More younger Jewish voters support him, while older ones are less likely. The survey found that 23% of those 50 and older said they would vote for him, compared to 52% for voters aged 18 to 49.

Jewish groups that support Mamdani, on the other hand, greeted the endorsement as a welcome addition to the campaign.

“I’m very happy to see her endorse Zohran Mamdani,” said Alicia Singham Goodwin, political director of Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, a political organization that bills itself as “the home of New York’s Jewish Left.”

“I think Hochul sees the writing on the wall. Zohran and his agenda are deeply popular and inspiring to all types of New Yorkers, including Jewish New Yorkers,” Singham Goodwin added.

Business and public safety

Mamdani’s talk of increased taxes on the wealthy and some other policies prompted some concern among businesspeople.

“I emphasized to him my belief in keeping and attracting businesses so that New York remains the center of the global economy and we create even more good-paying jobs for our residents,” Hochul said.

Business groups like the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce said they were non-partisan, and not taking a stand.

Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jesse Gericke said they do not endorse, but “welcome the Governor’s engagement in the race and will continue to evaluate all mayoral platforms.”

“We encourage Assemblymember Mamdani and all candidates to engage directly with the small business community to ensure policies strengthen, rather than strain, Greenwich Village’s commercial corridors,” he said.

Hochul in her endorsement, said she made it “very clear [to Mamdani] that our police officers should have every resource to keep our streets and subways safe.”

The New York City Police Benevolent Association, which did not return calls or emails, has criticized Mamdani in the past.

Groups that support Mamdani welcomed Hochul’s decision. 32BJ SEIU President Manny Pastreich, whose union endorsed Mamdani, said they “applaud” Hochul.

“United, we are able to accomplish much more to make life more affordable for New Yorkers,” he said.