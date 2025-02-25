Hochul tells federal workers axed by Musk and Trump ‘You’re hired’ in new state government job recruitment campaign

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday the “You’re Hired” initiative, which aims to bring recently downsized federal employees into state government. In a video, Hochul said that the Empire State welcomes those impacted by the Trump administration’s cuts to apply for positions available in numerous state agencies.

New York state has launched a new recruitment campaign targeting former federal workers given the ax by Elon Musk, President Trump and the “Department of Government Efficiency.”

“The federal government might say, ‘You’re fired,’ but here in New York, we say, ‘You’re hired,'” the governor said. “Whatever your skills, we value public service.”

As part of the “You’re Hired” campaign, the state launched a new website, ny.gov/wewantyou, which automatically directs visitors to StateJobsNY, the online portal where New Yorkers can search and apply for state government positions. There were approximately 1,987 entries across the Empire State for vacant positions in state government listed in the StateJobsNY portal as of 10:25 a.m. Feb. 25.

Government jobs in New York provide plenty of cushy benefits to those lucky enough to be hired—including competitive salaries based on position and skill, fully vested retirement benefits after 5 years of service, paid sick and paternal leave, 13 observed holidays, low-cost health insurance, and generous vacation packages starting at 13 vacation days and five personal days earned every year.

“By coming to work for the Empire State, you’ll have the opportunity to help your neighbors, community and state in a variety of ways — serving, protecting, and caring for your fellow New Yorkers and our wonderful resources in solid, stable jobs,” said state Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service Commission President Timothy R. Hogues.

Thousands of state jobs opened up last year after Hochul lifted a statewide government hiring freeze and temporarily waived civil service exam requirements through the NY HELPS program. That led to nearly 24,000 state government job appointments, along with 6,000 additional appointments made in local governments.

Meanwhile, New York City’s municipal government is also hiring; the city’s jobs database has more than 4,000 listings for assorted vacancies in various city agencies. More than 80% of all city positions require applicants to take an entrance exam.

For more information on available city jobs, visit cityjobs.nyc.gov/jobs. To apply for NYC job entrance exams, visit the Department of Citywide Administrative Services website at nyc.gov/dcas.