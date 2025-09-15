NYC Mayor’s Race: Hochul gives Mamdani crucial endorsement, putting pressure on Schumer and Jeffries

Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani on Sunday night — a major stamp of approval from the state’s party leader that could push other establishment figures to get on board as the democratic socialist vies against a crowded general election field.

However, as of Monday morning, Hochul’s support for Mamdani did not immediately appear to move the needle for either U.S. Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer or House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries — both of whom have held off on backing the party’s mayoral nominee.

Angelo Roefaro, Schumer’s spokesperson, sent a statement noting a recent NYC confab between Schumer and Mamdani, but made no gesture toward an imminent endorsement.

“Chuck and Zohran recently met in NYC,” Roefaro said. “They had a good meeting. They know each other well, and they’re going to keep talking.”

A campaign spokesperson for Jeffries, who met with Mamdani a couple of times in the city over the summer, did not respond to a request for comment.

Hochul sees Mamdani as ‘fearless’ ally against Trump agenda

Hochul announced her endorsement in a surprise Sunday night New York Times op-ed after a summer of deliberation and numerous conversations with Mamdani following his upset Democratic primary win. As the de facto leader of New York’s Democratic Party, Hochul’s backing is the clearest sign of Mamdani winning over the party establishment, which has been slow to embrace him since he won the June primary.

In explaining her reasoning for supporting the Democratic nominee, Hochul stressed that they share affordability as their central focus.

“Affordability has long been my top priority as governor, and it is the No. 1 concern I share with Mr. Mamdani,” Hochul wrote.

The governor also noted that they are aligned in their desire to forcefully oppose what she called President Trump’s administration’s “abhorrent and destructive policies.” Those include increasing costs through tariffs and making massive cuts to Medicaid and food assistance.

“Mr. Mamdani and I will both be fearless in confronting the president’s extreme agenda — with urgency, conviction and the defiance that defines New York,” she wrote. “And we must never allow Mr. Trump to control our city like the king he wants to be. Anyone who accepts his tainted influence or benefits from it is compromised from the start.”

Hochul appeared to be referring to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has reportedly spoken to Trump about the mayor’s race and is polling in second place to Mamdani, and Mayor Adams over Trump’s Justice Department dropping his federal corruption case earlier this year.

Trump had indicated publicly that he believes Cuomo has the best chance at defeating Mamdani, but only if incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa withdraw from the race.

Not agreeing on everything, Hochul says

In the op-ed, Hochul also repeatedly referenced the many areas where she and Mamdani disagree, offering a preview of how their relationship could play out if he wins.

Much of Mamdani’s policy agenda — raising taxes on the wealthy to fund free buses and universal child care — needs approval from Hochul and the state legislature to become a reality. The governor, however, has said she has no plans to raise taxes, which could be a major point of tension between the pair.

The two also do not agree on other key issues, such as policing, support for Israel, and economic policy. Yet Hochul signaled that she was reassured by their discussions of those points of contention.

Specifically, Hochul said that in her discussions with Mamdani, he demonstrated his commitment to combating antisemitism.

“We discussed the need to combat the rise of antisemitism urgently and unequivocally,” Hochul said. “I’ve been glad to see him meet with Jewish leaders across the city, listening and addressing their concerns directly. I look forward to working together to make sure New Yorkers of all faiths feel safe and welcome in New York City.”

Endorsing Mamdani could also complicate Hochul’s own campaign for reelection next year, as Republicans will try to paint her as too far to the left.

Hochul’s likely opponent, North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik, wasted no time in attacking her on Sunday night for “bending the knee to a communist,” parroting similar language that Trump has used to falsely label Mamdani.

Trump himself, with whom Hochul has had a good working relationship, piled on as well, again using the “Communist” tag.

“Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has Endorsed the “Liddle’ Communist,” Zohran Mamdani, running for Mayor of New York,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. “This is a rather shocking development, and a very bad one for New York City. How can such a thing happen? Washington will be watching this situation very closely. No reason to be sending good money after bad!”