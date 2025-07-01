Hochul codifies NYS Office of Gun Violence Prevention

Governor Kathy Hochul announced continued progress in the fight against gun violence, with newly released data showing that New York State’s comprehensive prevention strategies are working.

During Gun Violence Awareness Month, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation permanently establishing the New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention, citing sharp declines in shootings statewide and vowing to protect progress as federal support for gun safety faces rollbacks.

The OGVP, created by executive order in 2021, is now codified in the FY26 budget and housed within the Division of Criminal Justice Services. The office will lead statewide efforts to coordinate violence reduction strategies across state and local agencies, conduct data analysis, and community groups working with individuals affected by gun violence.

The office is part of a $347 million state investment in gun violence prevention under Hochul’s tenure.

“From day one, my number one priority has been keeping people safe,” said Hochul in Monday’s address. “When I first came into office, I said I’m going to take an aggressive stance when it comes to keeping people safe and fighting crime and driving down the soaring rates of gun violence.”

“One shooting victim is too many,” she added, referencing the recent shooting of two teenage girls near the Stonewall Inn during Pride events. “People deserve to be safe and feel safe.”

The governor cited a 54% drop in shootings across the state since 2021 and noted that New York now has the third-lowest firearm mortality rate in the country. She attributed this progress to a combination of crime analysis centers equipped with the latest technology, coordinated efforts among northeastern states, and targeted law enforcement actions.

Hochul noted that state police have seized three times as many illegal guns as they did in previous years. According to Hochul, traffickers are bringing many of those weapons into New York from states with weaker gun laws—some as close as Pennsylvania—through the so-called “iron pipeline” to cities across the state.

The OGVP will lead data-driven strategies and expand public outreach, including a new safe storage campaign and distribution of free gun locks. It will also allocate $5 million in funding for youth programs offering mentorship, mental health services, and safe spaces.

New York is the first state to codify a dedicated Office of Gun Violence Prevention following the Trump administration’s decision to disband the federal counterpart and cut funding for community-based intervention programs.

“While Washington turns its back, New York is stepping up,” said Assemblymember Michaelle Solages.