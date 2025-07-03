Hochul suspends top aide over sexual harassment allegations

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s press secretary was suspended this week while the governor’s office investigates an allegation of sexual harassment against him.

The New York Times reported that press secretary Avi Small is under investigation after a male staffer accused Small of inappropriately touching him. Small has worked in Hochul’s press office since soon after she became governor, following former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal.

Hochul’s communications director, Anthony Hogrebe, said in a statement to amNewYork that the incident was investigated as soon as it was brought to the governor’s office, also known as the Executive Chamber.

“Governor Hochul has zero tolerance for misconduct by any New York State employee, and has instituted the strongest workplace protections and training policies in State history,” Hogrebe wrote. “While we cannot comment on an open investigation, as soon as a complaint was brought to the Chamber the employee in question was placed on leave.”

Hogrebe did not name the employee, and amNewYork has been unable to independently verify the Times’ reporting.

Hochul started her term as governor in 2021, pledging to reform how the Executive Chamber treats sexual harassment, when New York was still reeling from the multiple investigations accusing Cuomo of harassment.

“No one who was named as doing anything unethical in the report will remain in my administration,” Hochul said in an August 2021 press conference. “At the end of my term, whenever it ends, no one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment.”

Cuomo previously apologized for his conduct, but appeared less remorseful during his campaign for mayor. Despite the sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo was the longstanding frontrunner in the Democratic primary, ultimately coming in second.

After Cuomo’s resignation, Hochul’s office retained an outside law firm, Calcagni Kanefsky, LLP, to independently investigate claims of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, according to a 2021 announcement. Under the new policy, employees can file confidential complaints to the law firm, which then “will recommend appropriate discipline and corrective action” after the investigation.

The governor’s office did not respond to amNewYork’s inquiry as to whether Calcagni Kanefsky, LLP, is handling Smalls’ case.

Hochul also implemented new policies for handling sexual harassment, including mandating in-person training for her entire staff and firing all employees named in the investigation against Cuomo.

“My administration is going to be open, transparent and an environment where people can just do their jobs without fear of harassment,” Hochul said on “CBS This Morning” in August 2021. “Anyone who crosses the line, they’re going to have to deal with me. There’s no tolerance for anyone who abuses their positions.”