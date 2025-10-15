Young Republicans’ racist, violent group chat sparks bipartisan backlash — with some GOP leaders using bothsidesism

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) attached accusations of Democratic hypocrisy to her condemnation of Young Republicans who engaged in a racist, violent group chat which Politico exposed in a report this week.

Republican leaders on Wednesday condemned a newly exposed Young Republican group chat containing racist, antisemitic, and violent messages — though they attached to their condemnations accusations of Democratic hypocrisy in addressing inflammatory rhetoric on their side of the aisle.

The Politico report detailed roughly 2,900 pages of Telegram messages among Young Republicans from states including New York, Kansas, Arizona, and Vermont. The messages, which span several months, include slurs, celebrations of Adolf Hitler, and talk of violence. Several members with New York ties, including former NY Young Republicans chair Peter Giunta and other state officers, have faced employment consequences.

In Richmond County, Staten Island Republican Party Chairman Michael Tannousis called the messages “a moral disgrace,” saying hate has no place anywhere, especially in the borough or in the party.

He added that individuals named in the leak “have been terminated from their positions by their respective employers” and urged consistent denunciation of bigotry by leaders in both parties.

New York’s top Republicans, Rep. Elise Stefanik, meanwhile, criticized Democrats for hypocrisy, pointing to controversial comments from Democratic attorney-general candidate in Virginia, Jay Jones, who apologized for sending messages that referenced shooting Republican politician Todd Gilbert.

“Elected Republicans rightfully condemned the alleged vile statements and delivered accountability in the YR organization,” she wrote on X, adding that Democrats “have refused to condemn this violent rhetoric” within their own ranks.

Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Lawler denounced the chat without turning the issue on Democrats, calling the “hateful antisemitism and racism” disgraceful and urging anyone involved to resign from leadership positions and reflect on their departure from “basic decency and respect.”

Hochul: ‘This bulls#!t has to stop’

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul sharply condemned the messages at an event in Astoria, Queens, alongside mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. She tied the content to broader Republican leadership, saying, “Some bad apples? These are the future of the Republican Party,” and criticized Stefanik for helping normalize extreme rhetoric among young GOP members.

“This is so vile it’s hard to find the words,” Hochul said. “These are people who are part of one of two major parties and they believe in gas chambers and rape and discrimination based on the color of people’s skin… Kick them out of the party. Take away their official roles. Stop using them as campaign advisers. There need to be consequences. This bullshit has to stop.”

Hochul also noted Stefanik’s previous labeling of Mamdani as a “jihadist and terrorist” is hypocritical in light of the Young Republican chat scandal.

“Look at what you say yourself, look at your inflammatory words and maybe they have an effect on these young people, many of whom you support and have supported you, and you ought to do a reexamination of how far this has gone,” Hochul said.

The Young Republican National Federation’s board of directors issued a statement calling the behavior “vile and inexcusable” and demanding immediate resignations from all positions within state and local Young Republican organizations.

The board added that such behavior is “disgraceful, unbecoming of any Republican, and stands in direct opposition to the values our movement represents.”