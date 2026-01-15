NURSES STRIKE: Firefighters and pols join caregivers on picket line in Manhattan

Members of the Uniformed Firefighters Association came to the aid of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) on Thursday as the historic NYC nurses strike entered its fourth day.

Several firefighters joined nurses on the picket line outside Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital on the Upper West Side on Jan. 15 in a show of solidarity for the union fighting for a fair labor contract, including safe staffing, adequate healthcare benefits, and protection from workplace violence.

NYSNA reps say that instead of agreeing to a fair contract, the three private hospital systems, Mount Sinai, Montefiore, and New York-Presbyterian, have tried to roll back safe staffing, push forward cuts to healthcare coverage, and rejected solutions to address workplace violence, while retaliating against, slandering, and terminating nurses in attempts to intimidate them.

NYSNA nurses are demanding that hospital executives reverse the unlawful disciplines and terminations and return to the bargaining table.

Uniformed Firefighters Association reps, President Andrew Ansbro, Noah Mueller, and Michael Schreiber told amNewYork that they joined the picket line because the FDNY owed New York City nurses much gratitude for saving firefighters’ lives and limbs.”

Ansbro demanded a fair contract for union nurses and urged hospital management to return to the bargaining table.

“When there’s danger and an emergency, people call us. When people get hurt and sick, they go to nurses,” Ansbro said. “No one ever goes to management when they have a problem. Management just reaps the benefits from their labor. Management’s got to come to the table and share the wealth and give them a fair contract and fair working conditions.”

“Anything that we can do to support them, we will do,” added Schreiber, a health and safety officer with the Uniformed Firefighters Association. “We’ll be out here with them for the next days and weeks, and weeks and months.”

Mueller, Manhattan trustee of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, noted that nurses take care of firefighters immediately after being injured in fires. He himself has experienced such care.

“I’ve been treated by these nurses probably 50 times in my career, for stitches, burns, [and] breaks. This is who takes care of us when we’re done doing our job. So that’s why we’re out here to support,” Mueller added.

NYSNA nurses and lawmakers reminded hospital executives that it was nurses who were on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Where were the executives? They were in their second home, hiding,” NYSNA President Nancy Hagans told the crowd. “We wore garbage bags when we didn’t have PPE, no vaccine, we could not go home. Some of us slept in our garage because we didn’t want to get the rental families sick. Nurses are the backbone of the hospital.”

Assemblymember Tony Simone (D-Manhattan) blasted the CEOs of Montefiore, Mount Sinai, and New York-Presbyterian, whose total compensation, including salaries, benefits, and perks, increased by over 54% from 2020 to 2023, according to 990 tax filings. NewYork-Presbyterian CEO Steve Corwin earned $14,6 million in 2023, or $40,000 per day, earning more money in two days than most New York City families make in an entire year.

“To the millionaire class who run these hospitals. Our nurses are what keep us safe and healthy, and we will be here every day until they get a fair contract. So get out of your warm offices and negotiate now,” Simone urged.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged both sides to reach an agreement; she has not officially expressed support for the 15,000 nurses on strike. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams publicly called the governor out for this on Thursday, and told her to stand with the striking nurses.

“This is the wrong time to try to betray the union and try to betray the nurses. Make sure your actions back up your words. It is an election year, and we are going to remember,” Williams said.