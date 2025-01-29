Lee Zeldin Confirmed As Administrator of Environmental Protection Agency

Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as administator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under President Donald Trump.

Zeldin, who represented Long Island’s 1st congressional district which encompasses the entire East End and now includes the North Shore of Suffolk County from 2015 to 2022, was confirmed by a margin of 56-42. Democrats who crossed party lines to vote for Zeldin include Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, as well as Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman.

“Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies,” Trump said when nominating Zeldin. “He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way.”

Zeldin forwent running for another term in Congress in 2022 to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul in the gubernatorial election. While it was the closest race for Albany’s executive seat since 1994, Hochul ultimately prevailed.

While in Congress, Zeldin voted against the certification of the 2020 presidential election.