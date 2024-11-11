Former GOP Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin tapped as Trump’s EPA head

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Lee Zeldin, a former GOP Long Island Rep. and 2022 gubernatorial candidate, was announced on Monday as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The former Suffolk County Congress member, who came within just a few points of winning the governorship two years ago, broadcasted his new appointment on social media Monday afternoon. He notably did not mention the term climate change, which Trump has falsely labeled as a “hoax.”

“It is an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator,” Zeldin said. “We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water.”

Zeldin is the second New Yorker Trump has chosen to join his prospective cabinet, following his appointment of upstate Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations.

Zeldin ran unsuccessfully against Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022, but only lost the race by 6 points — a relatively narrow margin in a state where registered Democrats greatly outnumber their Republican counterparts.

Prior to running for governor, Zeldin represented the East End of Long Island in the House for eight years. He was one of the House Republicans who refused to certify the 2020 presidential election results in favor of Biden after rioters had stormed the US Capitol.

Trump, in a statement, praised Zeldin as someone who could execute his vision of again rolling back environmental regulations to make it easier to produce and burn fossil fuels domestically.

“Lee, with a very legal background, has been a true fighter for America first policies,” Trump said. “He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way.”

During his first term, Trump rolled back nearly 100 environmental rules related to climate change, clean air and water and the regulation of toxic chemicals, according to a published report. The changes Trump implemented included removing and weakening limits on carbon dioxide emissions for automobiles and power plants.

He made most of his changes to climate policy through the EPA.

During his campaign, Trump signaled that he wants to once again repeal nearly every climate change fighting policy instituted by Democrats. That includes portions of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which pumped billions of federal dollars into the production of electric cars, batteries, and other clean energy production technology.

Zeldin’s appointment is sure to draw the ire of climate advocates. The League of Conservation Voters, an environmental advocacy group that rates the voting records of congressional representatives on climate-related legislation, has given him a 14% lifetime score.

“Trump’s going to destroy jobs, increase pollution and raise utility bills. Lee Zeldin’s just the guy to implement it!” Pete Sikora, a local climate activist, posted on X.