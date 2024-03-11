Long Island Lawmaker proposes legalization of adultery

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Did you know that adultery is still illegal in New York State?

It wouldn’t be anymore, under a new bill proposed by New York State Assemblyman Charles D. Lavine (D-North Shore).

“This outdated statute criminalizes sexual behavior between consenting adults.” Lavine said. “It is long past time for us to remove it from the penal code. If a law is not enforced, there is no reason it should be maintained.”

Lavine’s office noted that since 1972, only 13 people have been charged with adultery, with five convictions. In these cases, the accused supposedly committed other crimes, and prosecutors added adultery as an additional charge. It was not immediately clear if any of those cases were on Long Island.

The bill unanimously passed the Assembly codes committee last week and is now up for consideration by the full chamber, Lavine said.

