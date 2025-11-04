NYC MAYOR’S RACE LIVE RESULTS: Zohran Mamdani wins historic showdown with Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa

The polls have now closed in the 2025 NYC Mayor’s Race and Zohran Mamdani is the projected winner of the three-way contest over independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.
The NYC Board of Elections is releasing the results of all early voting, Election Day and scanned mail ballots counted throughout the evening Tuesday from across the five boroughs.
Mamdani has more than 1 million votes and 50% of the vote, with 94.08% of the ballot scanners counted. He has about a 175,000-vote lead on Cuomo.
The mayor’s race that has dominated the headlines for weeks sparked a renewed political energy in New York City. Moments before the polls closed, the NYC Board of Elections announced that 2 million voters had participated in the election — the first time since 1969 that a mayor’s race had that many votes.
After five straight mayoral elections with less than 30% turnout, more than 1.7 million votes had been cast as of 6 p.m. Nov. 4.
“We’re focused on tonight,” Dora Pekec, Mamdani’s press secretary, said just before polls closed. “We’re focused on making sure we beat a former governor and have $40 million against us, and we really want that turnout to continue being really high. So that’s what we’re focused on.”
As all eyes are on who will be elected New York City’s 111th mayor, the votes will also be coming in for the city comptroller, public advocate, borough president and City Council races. Numerous judgeships and six ballot questions impacting the state Constitution and City Charter were also on the ballot in this year’s general election.
Citywide races
|City Comptroller (96.04% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Mark Levine (D)
|1,384,707
|74.87%
|Peter Kefalas (R)
|421,827
|22.81%
|Public Advocate (96.04% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Jumaane Williams (D) (WF) (i)
|1,344,918
|72.66%
|Gonzalo Duran (R) (C)
|460,664
|
24.89%
Borough President races
|Manhattan (96.04% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D) (WF)
|384,522
|80.66%
|Seson Adams (R)
|81,196
|
17.03%
|Bronx (96.04% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Vanessa Gibson (D) (WFP) (i)
|162,878
|82.49%
|Grace Marrero (R)
|34,166
|17.30%
|Brooklyn (96.73% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Antonio Reynoso (D) (WF) (i)
|484,484
|82.53%
|Janine Acquafredda (R) (C)
|101,349
|17.26%
|Queens (96.73% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Donovan Richards (D) (i)
|319,651
|69.99%
|Henry Ikezi (R)
|136,058
|
29.79%
|Staten Island (96.73% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Michael Colombo (D)
|44,609
|31.58%
|√-Vito Fossella (R)(i)
|96,416
|68.25%
Manhattan District Attorney
|
97.27% scanners reporting
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Alvin Bragg (D) (WF) (i)
|358,925
|73.75%
|Maud Maron (R) (C)
|100,202
|20.59%
|Diana Florence (C)
|26,857
|
5.52%
Manhattan NYC Council races
|1st District (96.73% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Christopher Marte (D) (WF) (i)
|32,162
|71.73%
|Helen Qiu (R) (C)
|12,504
|27.89%
|2nd District (96.73% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Harvey Epstein (D) (WF)
|40,267
|78.16%
|Jason Murillo (R) (C)
|8,419
|
16.34%
|3rd District (96.73% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Eric Bottcher (D) (i)
|44,739
|89.87%
|Dominick Romeo (I)
|4,655
|9.35%
|4th District (97.1% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Virginia Maloney (D)
|40,508
|69.09%
|Debra Schwartzben (R)
|15,608
|26.62%
|5th District (97.1% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Julie Menin (D) (i)
|46,634
|73.86%
|Alina Bonsell (R)
|16,299
|25.82%
|7th District (97.1% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Shaun Abreu (D) (WF) (i)
|42,614
|86.28%
|Manual Williams (R)
|4,371
|8.85%
|8th District (97.1% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Elsie Encarnacion (D)
|23,117
|84.67%
|Tyreek Goodman (R)
|3,273
|
11.99%
|10th District (97.1% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Carmen De La Rosa (D) (WF) (i)
|33,895
|86.85%
|Louisa Flores (R)
|4,014
|4,014%