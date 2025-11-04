NYC MAYOR’S RACE LIVE RESULTS: Zohran Mamdani wins historic showdown with Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa

A voter casts a ballot in the 2025 NYC Mayor’s Race at P.S. 41 in the West Village on Nov. 4, 2025.

The polls have now closed in the 2025 NYC Mayor’s Race and Zohran Mamdani is the projected winner of the three-way contest over independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

The NYC Board of Elections is releasing the results of all early voting, Election Day and scanned mail ballots counted throughout the evening Tuesday from across the five boroughs.

Mamdani has more than 1 million votes and 50% of the vote, with 94.08% of the ballot scanners counted. He has about a 175,000-vote lead on Cuomo.

The mayor’s race that has dominated the headlines for weeks sparked a renewed political energy in New York City. Moments before the polls closed, the NYC Board of Elections announced that 2 million voters had participated in the election — the first time since 1969 that a mayor’s race had that many votes.

After five straight mayoral elections with less than 30% turnout, more than 1.7 million votes had been cast as of 6 p.m. Nov. 4.

“We’re focused on tonight,” Dora Pekec, Mamdani’s press secretary, said just before polls closed. “We’re focused on making sure we beat a former governor and have $40 million against us, and we really want that turnout to continue being really high. So that’s what we’re focused on.”

As all eyes are on who will be elected New York City’s 111th mayor, the votes will also be coming in for the city comptroller, public advocate, borough president and City Council races. Numerous judgeships and six ballot questions impacting the state Constitution and City Charter were also on the ballot in this year’s general election.

Citywide races

City Comptroller (96.04% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Mark Levine (D) 1,384,707 74.87% Peter Kefalas (R) 421,827 22.81%

Public Advocate (96.04% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Jumaane Williams (D) (WF) (i) 1,344,918 72.66% Gonzalo Duran (R) (C) 460,664 24.89%

Borough President races

Manhattan (96.04% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D) (WF) 384,522 80.66% Seson Adams (R) 81,196 17.03%

Bronx (96.04% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Vanessa Gibson (D) (WFP) (i) 162,878 82.49% Grace Marrero (R) 34,166 17.30%

Brooklyn (96.73% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Antonio Reynoso (D) (WF) (i) 484,484 82.53% Janine Acquafredda (R) (C) 101,349 17.26%

Queens (96.73% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Donovan Richards (D) (i) 319,651 69.99% Henry Ikezi (R) 136,058 29.79%

Staten Island (96.73% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage Michael Colombo (D) 44,609 31.58% √-Vito Fossella (R)(i) 96,416 68.25%

Manhattan District Attorney

97.27% scanners reporting Total Vote Percentage √-Alvin Bragg (D) (WF) (i) 358,925 73.75% Maud Maron (R) (C) 100,202 20.59% Diana Florence (C) 26,857 5.52%

Manhattan NYC Council races

1st District (96.73% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Christopher Marte (D) (WF) (i) 32,162 71.73% Helen Qiu (R) (C) 12,504 27.89%

2nd District (96.73% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Harvey Epstein (D) (WF) 40,267 78.16% Jason Murillo (R) (C) 8,419 16.34%

3rd District (96.73% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Eric Bottcher (D) (i) 44,739 89.87% Dominick Romeo (I) 4,655 9.35%

4th District (97.1% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Virginia Maloney (D) 40,508 69.09% Debra Schwartzben (R) 15,608 26.62%

5th District (97.1% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Julie Menin (D) (i) 46,634 73.86% Alina Bonsell (R) 16,299 25.82%

7th District (97.1% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Shaun Abreu (D) (WF) (i) 42,614 86.28% Manual Williams (R) 4,371 8.85%

8th District (97.1% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Elsie Encarnacion (D) 23,117 84.67% Tyreek Goodman (R) 3,273 11.99%