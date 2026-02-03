MAMDANI’S FIRST 100 DAYS: Mayor pushes free tax filing program, accelerates opening of contested homeless shelter

Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a news conference Tuesday in Lower Manhattan, saying too many New Yorkers who qualify for free tax filing have not heard about the city’s program.

Tuesday, Feb. 3, marked the 34th day of Zohran Mamdani’s term as mayor. amNewYork is following Mamdani around his first 100 days in office as we closely track his progress on fulfilling campaign promises, appointing key leaders to government posts, and managing the city’s finances. Here’s a summary of what the mayor did today.

As New Yorkers enter tax season with federal free-filing options shrinking, City Hall on Tuesday paired a renewed push for its long-running Free Tax Prep program with a stepped-up crackdown on tax preparers who overcharge or hide fees.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said his administration hopes to significantly expand participation, arguing that last year’s 110,000 filers represent only a fraction of those eligible.

“Nearly half of all New Yorkers qualify for this program,” Mamdani said at a press conference at Gouverneur Health in Lower Manhattan. “That means there are still far too many people across the five boroughs who haven’t heard about it or don’t believe it’s actually free.”

NYC Free Tax Prep is available to anyone who lives or works in the city and earned up to $97,000 as a family or $68,000 as an individual or couple without dependents in 2025.

The program offers in-person and virtual tax preparation, drop-off services, and assisted self-filing, all provided by IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) preparers.

Last year, according to city officials, the program saved New Yorkers $38.2 million in filing fees — an average of $346 per return.

“In a city where a dignified life is already hard enough to afford,” Mamdani said, “a few added dollars can make all the difference.”

The push comes at a time when the federal government has eliminated the IRS Direct File option, increasing reliance on private tax preparation services that often charge hundreds of dollars per return.

“Every year, the typical New Yorker pays about $377 just to file their taxes,” said Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Sam Levine. “That fee is its own kind of tax — a shadow tax — cutting into what is often the biggest paycheck of the year.”

Levine said the city is aiming to grow the Free Tax Prep program “significantly” this year, saving New Yorkers tens of millions more in fees while ensuring filers still receive professional assistance.

Affordability: Junk Fees

Alongside the outreach effort, DCWP announced an aggressive enforcement campaign targeting paid tax preparers who overcharge clients or use deceptive practices. Commissioner said the crackdown builds on Mamdani’s executive order targeting junk fees citywide, applying the administration’s affordability agenda to tax preparers who overcharge or hide fees

Levine said inspectors will be deployed citywide to check compliance, and the agency will issue warning letters reminding preparers of the city’s ban on illegal fees and hidden charges.

He said that New Yorkers who use paid services are encouraged to ask for the city’s Consumer Bill of Rights Regarding Tax Preparers and report suspected violations.

“We’re not going after honest accountants who play by the rules,” Mamdani said. “We’re going after the predatory practices that turn tax season into a time of fear and confusion for working New Yorkers.”

Levine added that the best way for consumers to avoid being overcharged is to use the city’s free services whenever possible.

“These services are tailored to workers who often face the biggest hurdles and the highest fees,” he said.

NYC Free Tax Prep includes specialized assistance for freelancers, delivery workers, gig workers, and small business owners — groups that often face higher costs and complexity when filing. Eligible self-employed New Yorkers can receive help with Schedule C filings, record-keeping, and other tax requirements, as well as one-on-one consultations and workshops.

Many Free Tax Prep sites are located within NYC Health + Hospitals facilities and MetroPlusHealth community offices, an approach city leaders described as intentional.

Dr. Nichola Davis, NYC Health + Hospitals’ chief population health officer, said financial stress is a major driver of poor health outcomes, including anxiety, sleeplessness, and increased risk of heart disease.

“If a patient has to choose between paying for food, medication, or rent, their health is going to suffer,” Davis said. “By providing free tax prep where New Yorkers already receive care, we’re treating financial insecurity as a public health priority.”

The IRS began accepting tax returns on Jan. 26. The filing deadline is April 15, 2026, though NYC Free Tax Prep operates year-round and can assist with prior-year returns.

“This is what affordability looks like in practice,” Levine said. “Fewer junk fees, strong public services, and more money in New Yorkers’ pockets.”

Eligible New Yorkers can find locations and book appointments by calling 311 or visiting nyc.gov/taxprep.

Cold snap: Shelter expansion

The number of people who have died outdoors during the city’s recent stretch of extreme cold remains at 16, Mayor Mamdani said Tuesday, but he warned the danger has not passed as another Arctic front is expected this weekend. Thirteen of those deaths have been linked to hypothermia.

As part of the city’s ongoing response to the extreme weather, Mamdani announced the opening of a new low-barrier Safe Haven shelter in Lower Manhattan, operated by nonprofit Breaking Ground, which will provide 106 beds for older and medically vulnerable New Yorkers

The facility had been proposed under the previous administration but was delayed by a community lawsuit, largely over the building’s proximity to Peck Slip School on Pearl Street. Attorney Joseph J. Sullivan, representing PeckSlip Advocates for School Safety, told amNewYork that the group had not been formally notified of the opening before Mamdani’s press release.

He said the announcement was a “big surprise,” noting that the city had only filed an amended fair-share analysis with the court the previous day and that no official communication had been sent to the community or the group. Sullivan indicated that he would need to review the documentation and coordinate with his clients before determining the group’s next steps or potential legal responses.

Sullivan said the group had been tracking legal proceedings closely after a August 2025 court decision that blocked the shelter over safety and procedural concerns.

Local Council Member Christopher Marte had aligned with local residents, warning then-Mayor Eric Adams that the shelter’s entrance and windows sit just feet from the school, creating privacy and safety concerns. In his April 2025 letter, he also highlighted the outdoor smoking area beneath classrooms, inadequate barriers at entrances, and the risks posed if non-clients gather near the school. amNewYork has contacted Marte’s office for comment.

The Mamdani administration said it had accelerated the sites opening amid the historic cold snap. In a statement accompanying the shelter announcement, Mamdani added:

“We are deploying every tool at our disposal to keep New Yorkers safe, warm, and indoors. This new facility in Lower Manhattan will help older and our most medically vulnerable New Yorkers get off the street and into stable shelter with the services that they need,” the press release said.

According to the city’s fair-share analysis filed on Monday, Breaking Ground will provide round-the-clock security at the proposed Safe Haven at 320 Pearl St., using a contracted security firm with trained, certified guards on duty 24 hours a day. Security staff would control access to the building, verify residents’ identities using photo lists and ID cards issued at intake, and conduct respectful searches of belongings at the entrance.

The document says guards would monitor residents’ movements, respond to emergencies, assist staff with crisis intervention, and work to maintain safety and order, emphasizing patience and compassion in their interactions. The plan includes fixed security posts throughout the building, a roaming “floater” conducting safety checks, and at least four staff members on site at all times, in line with state regulations. At least one staff member per shift would be trained in first aid and overdose response, with naloxone available on each floor. The site would also have 24/7 video surveillance covering interior and exterior areas, including the courtyard, with footage retained for at least seven days.

Safe Havens are designed as low-barrier shelters with smaller settings and on-site services that build trust, stabilize residents, and help them transition into permanent housing. They are particularly targeted to individuals who may be resistant to other shelter options.

Breaking Ground President and CEO Brenda Rosen praised the opening, saying, “With more than 35 years of work supporting people experiencing homelessness, we know that low-barrier transitional housing like this can be a critical first step toward stability, health, and hope.”

The new Safe Haven joins other city measures to protect residents during the cold snap, including expanded single-room-occupancy shelters in Upper Manhattan and deployment of 20 mobile warming units, providing warmth, medical care, and transportation to shelters or hospitals.

Since Jan. 19, DSS outreach teams have placed nearly 1,000 homeless New Yorkers into shelters, with staff checking on residents every four hours during Code Blue. Mamdani reiterated that New Yorkers should call 311 if they see someone in need and noted that shelters have relaxed intake policies so no one will be turned away.

At the noon press conference, the mayor also highlighted the scope of city operations during the cold snap. Sanitation workers have cleared more than 52,000 crosswalks, 11,000 fire hydrants, and 17,000 bus stops across the five boroughs.

Mamdani said they had so far melted over 150 million pounds of snow and laid more than 200 million pounds of salt. Recycling pickup is currently one day behind schedule, he noted.

“Operations continue around the clock,” Mamdani said, praising city workers for their efforts to maintain essential services despite extreme weather conditions.

The mayor’s comments come as forecasters predict a new Arctic front over the weekend, potentially bringing further frigid temperatures to the city. Officials stressed that Code Blue conditions, which expand outreach and shelter availability for people experiencing homelessness, remain in effect until the weather improves.

“This is not the time for anyone to assume the risk has passed,” Mamdani said. “We urge New Yorkers to check on neighbors, report anyone in need, and follow city guidance to stay safe.”

City residents are reminded that 311 is the primary hotline for reporting people at risk outdoors, and shelters remain open across the five boroughs.