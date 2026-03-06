Mayor Mamdani arrives at the Bronx’s Highbridge Garden to announce the rollout of a plan to regulate the city’s scaffolding sheds

Friday, March 6, marked the 65th day of Zohran Mamdani’s term as mayor. amNewYork is following Mamdani around his first 100 days in office. We are closely tracking his progress on fulfilling campaign promises, appointing key leaders to government posts, and managing the city’s finances. Here’s a summary of what the mayor did today.

Standing in front of long-standing scaffolding at the Bronx’s Highbridge Gardens on Friday morning, Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiled a citywide effort aimed at reducing the miles of sidewalk sheds that have become a ubiquitous feature of New York City streets.

The plan combines regulatory changes, enforcement measures, and ongoing repair work to remove sheds more quickly and reduce the number required in the future.

According to city data, there are currently 7,859 sidewalk sheds across the five boroughs, 372 of which have been in place for more than 5 years. City officials say that translates to roughly 380 miles of sidewalk sheds — covering about 7,500 city blocks.

“No New Yorker should have to go about their day under corrugated tin and plywood simply because their landlord would rather shirk their responsibilities than fix what needs fixing,” Mamdani said.

The announcement took place at the NYCHA Highbridge Gardens complex in the Bronx, where sheds had remained in place for 5 years due to unsafe façade conditions, which have now been addressed. City workers began dismantling the structure as the mayor announced it.

Highbridge Gardens is one of 40 NYCHA developments across the city where façade repairs are underway using $650 million in state and federal funding, according to city officials. About $400 million in repairs have already been completed, allowing sheds to be removed from more than 200 buildings.

At the center of the policy are proposed updates to the city’s Local Law 11 façade inspection program, which requires regular safety inspections of building exteriors.

Based on a study conducted with engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti, the Department of Buildings plans to extend the standard inspection cycle from 5 to 6 years.

The agency will also introduce an abbreviated filing program for lower-risk, well-maintained buildings, allowing full, hands-on façade inspections every 12 years instead of every 5. City officials say the changes are intended to maintain safety while reducing unnecessary inspections that can prolong scaffolding installations.

Construction: New rules limit how far sheds can extend and new enforcement rules

The Department of Buildings is also implementing new rules that limit how far sidewalk sheds must extend from buildings with unsafe facades.

Under the change, sheds will be required to extend no more than 40 feet from the building, replacing the previous rule that often required coverage equal to half the building’s height.

Officials said the rule often forced sheds to cover large open areas in campus-style developments, such as NYCHA complexes, universities, and multi-building housing developments. The update stems from Local Law 47, passed by the City Council in 2025.

The administration also announced plans to strengthen enforcement against property owners who leave sheds up for long periods without completing repairs.

The Department of Buildings is proposing a new rule to implement Local Law 48, which would impose penalties on buildings that keep sidewalk sheds up for more than 180 days and require property owners to provide status updates to the DOB and the public every 90 days.

The enforcement rules are expected to take effect later this summer, following a public comment period.

Deputy Mayor Bozorg said the changes are intended to ensure that sidewalk sheds remain temporary safety protections rather than long-term fixtures on city streets.

Asked how the policy differs from the “Get Sheds Down” initiative launched under former Mayor Eric Adams, Mamdani said his administration is combining legislative changes, regulatory reforms, and enforcement measures to accelerate repairs and reduce unnecessary sheds.

“We’re utilizing every tool at our disposal,” the mayor said. On the campaign trail, Mamdani was critical of his predecessor’s initiative while announcing his own plan to tackle the city’s “concrete jungle gym.”

Asked whether extending inspection timelines could increase the risk of façade failures, Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said buildings would still need to hire qualified engineers to conduct façade assessments and certify safety before qualifying for the reduced inspection requirements.

Officials said the policy was informed by analysis of façade inspection data and consultations with engineering experts.