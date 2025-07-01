NYC Mayor’s Race: Mamdani gets backing of city’s largest labor group after primary win

The New York City Central Labor Council (NYC CLC), the largest municipal labor council in the United States, endorsed likely Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani on Monday.

NYC CLC, which represents around 300 unions and 1 million workers, said Mamdani understands workers’ needs and would be a productive partner as mayor. The labor group did not make an endorsement in the primary.

The endorsement is the latest of a series of labor groups backing Mamdani after his surprise primary win, indicating that traditional Democratic power brokers seem to be coalescing around the Queens Assembly member.

Mamdani recently received the support of two major unions that had previously endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani’s chief primary rival, who is considering an independent campaign, and a third that also made no primary endorsement.

NYC CLC President Vincent Alvarez said in a statement that Mamdani has a “deep and genuine commitment” to working families.

“He understands the urgent need to rein in the rising costs of living and preserve affordability, and to fight for policies that protect the right to organize, invest in union jobs, and ensure economic growth doesn’t come at the expense of workers,” Alvarez said. “Zohran Mamdani shares the NYC Labor Movement’s vision for a city where working people have power, dignity, and opportunity, and has consistently communicated that vision in a way that resonates with working New Yorkers.”

The NYC CLC, which is the largest local organization within the national AFL-CIO, said the vote endorsing Mamdani was “broad and overwhelming.”

The endorsement follows a growing consensus in the Democratic Party that Mamdani will likely be the next mayor. Conventional political wisdom has suggested that the Democratic nominee will be the mayor in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans six to one, though an independent bid from Cuomo may upend that logic.

Mamdani said in a statement that the endorsement affirms his campaign’s commitment to the working class.

“Just as we have run a campaign that puts the needs and aspirations of working people first, I will be a Mayor that stands with organized labor and delivers a city everyone can afford,” Mamdani said. “Today’s endorsement by the hundreds of unions and more than a million workers of the New York City Central Labor Council is a profound honor and confers a solemn responsibility to deliver on our shared vision. I will strive to live up to it each and every day as Mayor.”

The increasingly unified support from labor groups comes in striking contrast to established New York Democratic leaders. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and US Rep. Hakeem Jeffries declined to endorse Mamdani during or after the primary, while Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has outright condemned him.

However, leaders from the political consulting firm that the Cuomo campaign used, Tusk Strategies, threw their support behind Mamdani and have praised his campaign. According to Bloomberg, Mamdani plans on meeting with business leaders in the corporate advocacy group Partnership for New York City.

Alvarez praised Mamdani’s coalition-building skills, saying he will be crucial for creating a foundation of policies focused on the working class.

“We look forward to partnering with him to advance a pro-worker agenda and make sure that New York City remains a place where all families can thrive,” Alvarez said.

This article was updated July 1 to correct a factual error.