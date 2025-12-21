Mamdani makes grand plans for New Year’s Day inauguration ceremony and block party for tens of thousands to attend

Then-mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul hold their hands in the air at an October campaign rally in Forest Hills, Queens, as state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins looks on.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced plans on Sunday for his New Year’s Day inauguration, which is expected to be unlike any other in recent memory.

In addition to the traditional swearing-in ceremony on the steps of City Hall, Mamdani will also host a public block party along the Canyon of Heroes from Liberty to Murray Streets. The ceremony itself will welcome 4,000 ticketed guests, but the block party itself is open to potentially tens of thousands more New Yorkers who register on the transition team’s website, transition2025.com/inauguration.

The block party through the Canyon of Heroes – a place of honor in the Big Apple where championship teams and distinguished people are feted with ticker-tape parades — aims to allow as many New Yorkers as possible “to take part in ushering in a new era for New York City,” according to the Mamdani transition team.

“This inauguration is a celebration of the movement we built, the mandate we won, and the city we are prepared to lead,” said Mamdani. “Working New Yorkers are at the heart of our agenda and we invite them to join us as we welcome this new era of politics to City Hall.”

The festivities begin at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 with the inauguration ceremony at City Hall. Mayor-elect Mamdani will be officially installed as the city’s 111th mayor. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Comptroller-elect Mark Levine will also be sworn in.

The ceremony will feature “music, performances, interfaith elements, and remarks from all three elected officials,” the transition team noted.

Those who wish to attend the inauguration must first RSVP at the transition website. They should plan on arriving between 11 a.m. and noon on Jan. 1 to ensure the best possible viewing spot. The general entrance will be located at the intersection of Liberty Street and Broadway; ADA access is available at the corner of Barclay Street and Broadway.

No food will be sold during the party, though guests are encouraged to bring their own snacks or shop at nearby retailers. Portable bathrooms will not be available due to safety concerns, according to the transition team. Strollers, coolers, chairs, blankets and umbrellas will be prohibited.