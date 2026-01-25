Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 24-25, marked the 24th and 25th days of Zohran Mamdani’s term as mayor. amNewYork is following Mamdani around his first 100 days in office as we closely track his progress on fulfilling campaign promises, appointing key leaders to government posts, and managing the city’s finances. Here’s a summary of what the mayor did today.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani spent most of the weekend bracing for a massive snowstorm that hit the northeast Sunday morning.

Amid the storm preparation, Mamdani responded to a deadly Saturday fire at a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx that killed one person and left 15 others seriously injured. He also condemned the Immigration and Customs Enforcement killing of a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis — the second ICE killing in the city this month.

Storm response: Snow and freezing temperatures cover New York City

Mamdani hit a heavy press circuit on Saturday and Sunday, capping off days of leadup to the snow as New York City faced projected snowfall of eight to 12 inches. As of early Sunday afternoon, snowfall in the city had reached over five inches in some neighborhoods, according to data from the National Weather Service.

The mayor, facing his first big weather test as the city’s chief executive, appeared on the Weather Channel Sunday morning, speaking with broadcast meteorologist Jim Cantore under falling snow in Central Park. Cantore asked Mamdani how the snowstorm response was going so far.

“It’s going well. And thankfully, you know, the work of these incredible men and women at [New York City Department of Sanitation], we’re seeing it all across the city because they started brining highways, major roadways, at 6 a.m. on Friday,” Mamdani said. “So, if you start preparing when the snow falls, you’re already late. But thanks to them, we’ve been preparing in advance.”

The city has about 700 salt spreaders and over 2,000 snowplows, which Mamdani described as “the largest snow fighting force in the nation.” The mayor held an early afternoon press conference on Sunday to further spread the word about storm response, school closure, and safety precautions.

Mamdani began speaking publicly about the storm in the middle of the week, urging New Yorkers to grocery shop in advance, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep an eye on neighbors. The city declared a Code Blue, which triggers outreach to homeless individuals and requires shelters to admit anyone seeking shelter.

The city has also opened ten warming centers across the five boroughs for New Yorkers who find themselves stuck in the cold. Temperatures are expected to remain well below freezing for most of the week.

The mayor noted on the Weather Channel that the city recorded five deaths on Saturday, and said that though it is not yet clear whether they were storm-related, the deaths are “a reminder of how hazardous these conditions can be.” He urged New Yorkers to call 311 if they see a homeless person on the street in the storm in order to get them assistance.

“We see on an annual basis New Yorkers who succumb to the cold. We don’t want that to be the case, so what we’re doing is we’ve opened up 10 warming centers, two in each borough,” Mamdani said on the Weather Channel. “There are a number of places that we’re looking to connect homeless New Yorkers with shelter.”

While he was in Central Park, Mamdani paid a visit to workers for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.

Mamdani also announced on Sunday that public school students will have a remote learning day on Monday in lieu of a traditional snow day, which the mayor had ruled out ahead of the storm.

“Everybody has a role to play, and I know that for some students who are disappointed that tomorrow’s not a traditional snow day, I do have to say to you, if you see me outside, you can pelt me in the face with a snowball,” Mamdani said on the Weather Channel.

Some New York City parents wrote on X Sunday that the mayor had sent out a recorded robo call alerting them of the school closures.

Cantore also asked about Saturday’s fire in the Bronx, which was set off by a gas tank explosion.

“We did see one New Yorker lose their life and we mourn them, and we’re thinking of their family at this time,” Mamdani said.

The mayor had joined families at a nearby reception center on Saturday after the explosion and fire.

Mayor condemns second ICE killing in Minneapolis

Amid the snow preparation, Mamdani responded to Saturday’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement killing of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a United States citizen.

“As tens of thousands across America protest the violence that ICE sows with impunity, federal agents shot and killed another person in Minneapolis today,” Mamdani wrote in a statement posted to X.

The shooting set off a massive protest in lower Manhattan on Saturday afternoon, with demonstrators calling for the abolition of ICE in freezing temperatures.

Videos of the shooting contradict claims by the Department of Homeland Security regarding who initiated the encounter — DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that Pretti had confronted agents first with a gun and threatened agents’ lives.

Mamdani, who has long been a critic of ICE, called for the agency’s abolition for the first time last week in an appearance on “The View,” joining fellow democratic socialists and some progressives in staunch opposition to the existence of the force. He repeated the call after Pretti’s killing.

“ICE terrorizes our cities. ICE puts us all in danger. Abolish ICE,” he wrote in Saturday’s post.