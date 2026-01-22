Mayor Zohran Mamdani helps cut the ribbon on a new youth clinic at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn on Jan. 22, 2026.

Thursday, Jan. 22, marked the 22nd day of Zohran Mamdani’s term as mayor. amNewYork is following Mamdani around his first 100 days in office as we closely track his progress on fulfilling campaign promises, appointing key leaders to government posts, and managing the city’s finances. Here’s a summary of what the mayor did today.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani went to Brooklyn on Thursday to announce the opening of two new clinics with NYC Health + Hospitals aimed at serving teenagers and young adults.

The clinics, one at NYC Health + Hospital in Queens and one at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, will be made possible through a $4 million investment from MetroPlusHealth, a New York insurance provider. Both locations will offer “comprehensive” health services specifically for the youth of their respective communities, according to Mamdani.

“We are speaking about the health of young New Yorkers who are often reluctant to seek care or who don’t have the health resources specifically tailored to their needs, and we know that as New Yorkers transition into adulthood, their lives, their priorities, they change,” Mamdani said at the Jan. 22 press conference, held at Woodhull Hospital.

The clinics, dubbed “Elevate You” clinics, will be tailored to serve New Yorkers aged 16 to 25 seeking clinical care, mental health care, reproductive care, social support services, and vocational support, Mamdani said.

“We want these clinics to feel like a space that young people can turn to when they’re hurt, when they’re isolated, when they’re alone, when they feel as if their struggles are only their own when in fact we know that those are struggles that should concern all of us across this city,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani focused much of his campaign for mayor on connecting with young adults. Generation Z and first-time voters played a key role in his primary victory in June 2025, and he won 78% of voters under the age of 30 in November’s general election.

Patients at the clinics will be met by an “interdisciplinary treatment team” that includes a social worker, a psychiatrist, a nurse, a youth peer, and a family advocate. According to city data, nearly 90% of youth stop seeing mental health providers after they turn 21.

“We want New Yorkers from the ages of 16 to 25 and beyond to see this as a city where they can plant lasting roots in,” Mamdani said, pivoting to his broader affordability agenda. “They deserve a city they can afford, rent that doesn’t break the bank, and healthcare that is genuinely supportive as they enter into adulthood.”

Mamdani was joined at the press conference by Woodhull CEO Sandra Sneed, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Helen Arteaga, and other elected officials and health advocates.

Taking questions from reporters, he reaffirmed his support for transgender rights and health support.

“I am the mayor for every single person who calls this city home,” Mamdani said. “And for too long, there’s been a sense in this city that if you don’t conform to the exact sets that people in power will tell you, that you don’t have a champion of yours in the corridors of power, those days are now over.”

Q&A: On Khalil deportation threat, tension with Reynoso

Mamdani responded to a Wednesday claim from Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin that Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist who played a key role in the controversial 2024 Columbia University encampment protests, would be rearrested and deported to Syria.

Mamdani and Khalil have teamed up for various events, and the mayor has been a vocal supporter of Khalil’s since his 2025 detention.

“I have said it time and again that he deserves to stay in this city, that he deserves to be in this city just like any other New Yorker,” Mamdani said at the Thursday press conference.

Khalil, who was detained in March 2025, has a green card and no criminal record. A judge ordered his release in June 2025, but an appeals court overturned the decision earlier this month. In response to McLaughlin’s Wednesday claim, Khalil’s legal team has responded that the government cannot legally rearrest him because his appeals process is ongoing.

“Mahmoud Khalil is a New Yorker. He should remain in New York City,” the mayor added. “We have seen this attack on him as part of a larger attack on the freedom of speech that is especially pronounced when it comes to the use of that speech to stand up for Palestinian human rights.”

Hizzoner also addressed reported political tensions with Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, who was present at the press conference and who is running to represent parts of Brooklyn and Queens in New York’s 7th Congressional District — a primary race in which Mamdani has endorsed a different candidate, Assembly Member Claire Valdez (D-Queens).

Valdez, like Mamdani, is a democratic socialist; Reynoso is a progressive Democrat. Asked if the endorsement against Reynoso exemplifies a political left-wing schism in New York City, the mayor brushed off concerns.

“The borough president is running for Congress; he’s a friend of mine. I’ve endorsed another candidate for that seat, I’m incredibly excited about her,” Mamdani said. “All of these things can be true, and we can still be working together to deliver for the young people of New York City.”