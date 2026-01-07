FIRST ON amNY: New Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal to endorse Dan Goldman in NY-10 Democratic primary

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal is set to endorse Rep. Dan Goldman in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, backing the incumbent as he seeks a second term in the face of a challenge from former city Comptroller Brad Lander, amNewYork has learned.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal is set to endorse Rep. Dan Goldman in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, backing the incumbent as he seeks a second term in the face of a challenge from former city Comptroller Brad Lander, amNewYork has learned.

Goldman launched his re-election campaign on Tuesday, setting up a closely watched contest in a district that includes Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.

A former federal prosecutor and heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, Goldman has built his re-election campaign around his experience leading the first House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and his ability to confront Trump and congressional Republicans.

Hoylman-Sigal previously received the backing of Goldman and Rep. Jerry Nadler during his successful run for Manhattan borough president. In the 2025 general election, Hoylman-Sigal endorsed Mamdani for mayor, who is now backing Lander in the congressional race.

Goldman has the backing of Gov. Kathy Hochul and House Democratic leaders, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, while Lander has consolidated progressive support, including Mamdani and the Working Families Party.

In a statement seen by amNY, Hoylman-Sigal cited Goldman’s experience and ability to prevail in Washington.

“With all of the Trump administration’s threats to our city and our democracy, New Yorkers need someone in Washington who will not only fight but who knows how to win,” Hoylman-Sigal said. “Dan Goldman is one of the very few who fits that mold.”

Lander’s campaign criticized Goldman’s record and background in response to the announcement. In a statement, Lauren Hitt, spokesperson for Lander, said voters are frustrated with both national and local challenges.

“Donald Trump is abducting our neighbors and attacking our democracy, all while it’s getting harder and harder for New Yorkers to make ends meet. NY-10 residents are fed up with elected officials who’ve been acting like this is all normal,” Hitt said, framing Lander as a candidate focused on local organizing and progressive policy, citing his experience addressing housing, workers’ rights, and immigrant protections.

“Brad recognizes the urgency of this moment, and he’s ready to meet it,” Hitt added.

The primary contest has highlighted policy and ideological differences between the two Democrats.

Lander has criticized Goldman over his support for Israel, accusing him of aligning with pro-Israel lobbying groups and calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Goldman has condemned the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and supported a ceasefire and humanitarian aid, while also backing U.S. military assistance to Israel and rejecting claims that Israel has committed genocide or war crimes.

Immigration enforcement has also emerged as a key issue. Goldman has touted legislation he introduced in 2025 to bar Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from wearing masks during arrests and to prohibit arrests of immigrants attending legally required court hearings.

In an interview on NY1’s Inside City Hall, Goldman said his office has set up a “triage center” near federal court buildings to assist families whose loved ones are detained by ICE, providing food, medical attention and rapid access to legal help. He said the effort has helped reunite several families and described it as part of his focus on direct oversight and enforcement accountability.

Hoylman-Sigal also pointed to Goldman’s work on affordability and support for working families.

“Dan has been a terrific partner in advocating for working families and ensuring all New Yorkers receive the support and resources they need and deserve,” he said.

On economic policy, Goldman has proposed taxing ultra-wealthy individuals who borrow against their assets rather than selling them. In the NY1 interview, Goldman said the measure would generate revenue to fund universal child care and said he would be personally affected by the tax.

The Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District is scheduled for June 23.