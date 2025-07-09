Manhattan Democrats endorse Mamdani in latest sign of growing party support

Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani speaks during the New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary Debate at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice on June 12.

The Manhattan Democratic Party endorsed Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani on Monday after staying silent in the primary campaign.

Manhattan Democrats — the borough’s official Democratic organization, overseeing 30 local Democratic clubs — voted overwhelmingly to support Mamdani after he appeared at their meeting Monday evening. They are the third county Democratic group to endorse Mamdani, after the Brooklyn Democratic Party, which had previously endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the primary, and the Staten Island Democratic Primary.

The group also endorsed other Democratic nominees for citywide and boroughwide races, including Jumaane Williams as Public Advocate, Mark Levine as Comptroller, Brad Hoylman-Sigal as Borough President, and Alvin Bragg as District Attorney.

County Leader Keith Wright said in a statement that the group hoped to maintain “party unity” with their endorsements.

“While Democratic Clubs across our borough made their own endorsements for the June Primary, we are excited to come together as one party and support Assemblyman Mamdani’s vision for a Manhattan and a New York City that are affordable for those who keep our city running every day,” Wright wrote.

Though the Manhattan Democrats did not support any candidate in the primary, Wright personally endorsed Cuomo. His new support for Mamdani represents another power player falling in line behind the Democratic candidate, following Brooklyn Democratic boss Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn’s shift from Cuomo soon after the election — even as many national leaders stay silent about Mamdani.

Many local Manhattan Democratic clubs did not endorse Cuomo or Mamdani in the primary election. The county organization’s support means that most local clubs will organize on behalf of Mamdani in the general election, where he faces Mayor Eric Adams and Cuomo, both running as independents.

“We look forward to working closely to maintain the dramatic increase in voter engagement and turnout we saw this June and grow it for the November General Election,” Wright wrote.

The Queens Democratic Party has not endorsed Mamdani after supporting Cuomo in the primary, and the Bronx Democratic Party has stayed silent in both the primary and general elections.

Mamdani praised Wright and the Manhattan Democratic Party in a statement on social media, saying it was a “profound honor” to receive their endorsements.

“We are uniting this party around a vision to make our city more affordable for all,” Mamdani wrote. “Onward to November!”

Mamdani has been courting the endorsements of top Democratic leaders, including Sen. Chuck Schumer and U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. According to the congressman, he is meeting with Jeffries next week to discuss the campaign.

Mamdani secured the support of Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who represents a large swath of Manhattan, immediately after the primary, giving him key support from one of New York’s most prominent Jewish leaders. Prominent unions have also backed Mamdani in recent weeks, indicating that traditional Democratic power brokers are warming to the young assembly member.