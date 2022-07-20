Mayor Adams and DCAS announce electrical grid expansion

New York City Mayor Eric Adams along with Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) Commissioner Dawn Pinnock announced the expansion of the Demand Response program to reduce city energy emissions during hotter months.

On days in NYC with extreme heat, when energy use usually spikes, the DCAS reduces energy use throughout city buildings and other participating facilities.

In addition to helping reduce blackouts and brownouts, the Demand Program cuts energy costs and generates revenue while utility providers pay the city for its support during hotter days and peak demand.

“We know that when the temperature rises in the summer months, so too does energy usage,” said Mayor Adams during the July 20 announcement. “City Hall and other city buildings are proud to lead by example when it comes to reducing strain on the grid during peak demand through the Demand Response program, and we thank the new participants for doing their part to reduce energy usage and make our city more sustainable.”

As a part of this year’s expansion, this summer 555 facilities across over 30 city agencies are participating in the program including City Hall. Of these facilities, 90 are new participants.

Since the Demand Response program’s inception in 2013, city agencies have earned total program revenues of more than $100 million. Over the past two years, nearly 90 new facilities have joined the program, including the New York City Fire Department Academy, the Queens Public Library Central Branch, and the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

“Fun in the summer sun can also mean a strain on our power grid as temperatures climb and usage increases,” said DCAS Commissioner Pinnock. “With the success of the Demand Response program, we’re seeing, in real-time, the benefits this shared network of facilities has on reducing energy use citywide. This year, with over 550 participating facilities, we can rest assured that when usage reaches a fever pitch, we can do our part to avoid blackouts and brownouts. We thank all the participating agencies and organizations, and our partners at the New York State Independent System Operator and Con Edison.”