Mayor Eric Adams forcefully said Friday he will continue his uphill re-election campaign all the way to the end, rebuffing reports of an impending dropout in favor of a lucrative job offer from the Trump administration.

“I am staying in this race, I am the only one who can beat [Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran] Mamdani,” Hizzoner said during a brief statement to the press made at Gracie Mansion.

Adams also denied that he will be in Washington D.C. to meet with Trump administration officials to discuss his political future on Monday, following a Friday report from NU1. However, both he and his spokesperson Todd Shapiro would not answer if the reported confab will take place on another day.

The mayor is mounting a longshot independent bid for a second term in office after sitting out the Democratic primary. The four-way general election contest currently has Mamdani ahead, but without majority support, with Adams, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa seemingly splitting the moderate and centrist vote.

On Friday, Adams came out firing against Cuomo, running his own independent campaign after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani, calling him “a snake and a liar,” and suggesting that reports of Adams’ impending withdrawal from the mayor’s race were part of a history of the former governor derailing other Black politicians.

Mayor Adams further seethed that Cuomo and Mamdani were “two spoiled brats running for mayor” who “were born with silver spoons in their mouths,” suggesting that he alone represented the will of working-class New Yorkers.

“They are not like us. They never had to fight. They never had to struggle. They never had to go through difficult times like you and I,” he said.

In response, Mamdani blamed both Adams and Cuomo for the city’s affordability crisis, which has been the central focus of his campaign.

“Through the collusion and corruption of the past few months, our relentless focus on the affordability crisis — created by Andrew Cuomo and inflamed by Eric Adams — has not wavered,” Mamdani said in a statement. “In November, we’re going to deliver a city working New Yorkers can afford and turn the page on the broken, billionaire-backed politics of the past.”

A Cuomo spokesperson declined to comment.

Adams insisted he would remain the race and believes he can win despite polls that have regularly had him running third or fourth in the field, far behind Mamdani. He leaned into progress made since he took office in 2022 to reduce crime, guide the city’s post-pandemic recovery and eliminate street homelessness.

“This is a city that I inherited where crime was out of control, COVID, no one wanted to be on our subway system,” he said. “We can’t go backwards.”

