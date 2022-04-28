Mayor Adams nominates David Do as TLC Commissioner and Chair

Mayor Eric Adams tapped David Do to head up the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission on Thursday, giving him responsibility of overseeing the office regulating the city’s cab industry.

Do takes office at a time when the taxi and ride-share industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the medallion debt crisis that has deeply affected drivers.

“I am so proud to welcome a groundbreaking and supremely qualified and capable nominee like David Do to the TLC,” said Adams during the April 28 announcement. “After a financial crisis and a devastating pandemic, a strong taxi industry is a prerequisite to a just and equitable economic recovery for our city, and this administration is going to deliver that for New Yorkers. Thank you to Acting Commissioner Ryan Wanttaja for his years of dedicated and continued service to the TLC and the city.”

Do currently serves as the director of the Department of For-Hire Vehicles (DFHV), where he has overseen the for-hire vehicle industry and making it work for both riders and drivers.

At DFHV, Do successfully launched DC Microtransit, an on-demand shuttle service that aims to meet travel needs for residents in hard-to-reach locations. He also leveraged technology and data analysis to drive decision-making, creating an interface through which residents can call wheelchair-accessible taxis to enhance efficiency and make it easier to travel.

Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi believes that Do is the right candidate for the position, especially given Joshi’s previous experience working in the same position Do has currently been nominated for.

“As the former chair and commissioner of the TLC, I know what is needed to regulate an ever-changing and vital transportation mode, and David Do clearly has what it takes,” said Joshi. “His depth of industry experience, collaborative perspective, and data-driven approach will bring innovation, accessibility, and equity to drivers and riders alike, and I look forward to working with him as he leads the agency.”

Under the New York City Charter, any nominee for TLC must be confirmed by the City Council, and many familiar with the position and with Do believe he is the right person for the job.

“The taxi and for-hire-vehicle industry is the other side of mass transit in a city that never sleeps and on the front lines of a fight for workers’ rights and job security in a changing economy,” said Bhairavi Desai, executive director, New York Taxi Workers Alliance. “We are looking forward to working with David Do, an experienced regulator rooted in transportation policy and thoughtful about the need to stabilize and rebuild our city’s iconic taxi and for-hire-vehicle industry post-pandemic and after years of turmoil. We’re pleased to see the mayor put forth a nominee who wants to lead with policy, has been a life-long public servant, won’t be afraid to regulate some of the wealthiest companies in the world, and has a record of working to uplift working conditions for drivers.”

Do himself expressed gratitude at the nomination and opportunity, saying this moment was “pivotal” for the industry.

“I want to thank Mayor Adams for putting his trust in me to lead the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission at this pivotal point in the history of our industry,” said David Do. “Increased competition and the global pandemic have put our industry at a crossroads, and I look forward to partnering with Mayor Adams to deliver a strong economic recovery for our yellow and green taxi, livery, and for-hire industries. We will continue to work closely with our communities to ensure we protect our drivers, visitors, and passengers through advances in innovation, safety, accessibility, and equity.”