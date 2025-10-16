A day after saying he was mulling three potential “dream job” offers, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that he plans to return to school and pursue a doctorate after he leaves office at the end of the year.

Hizzoner, speaking at a press conference on an NYPD domestic violence initiative on Thursday, Oct. 16, told reporters that he is not going to “disappear” after leaving office and said he will also work on a new book.

Adams, who dropped out of the mayoral election on Sept. 28 as his campaign continued to grapple with low polling numbers, pledged to take what he has learned as mayor and use it to help other cities around the world. He added that “many people” had asked him for help in locations across the globe after being impressed with his term in office.

“Many people want me to do things in other countries,” Adams said Thursday. “Many of you know my love of travel. I’m looking forward to improving cities across the globe.”

Adams, however, said he would also remain focused on New York City and said he would not “abandon” the work he has accomplished as mayor.

He touted the potential impact that technology can have on the city and said he would advocate for technology that helps break down language barriers across the five boroughs.

“I think it’s imperative to use my voice to continue to lift up what I believe is important around technology,” Adams continued. “I would love for the city to become a city where language is no longer a barrier.”

Adams said his focus would predominantly be on New York once he leaves office and said there are ways he can help the city that he wouldn’t have been able to do as mayor.

“You can do a lot outside of government that you can’t do in government,” Adams said.

Hizzoner will also turn to academics once he leaves office, stating that he will pursue a doctorate once his time at City Hall is up.

He added that he has received several “attractive offers” to write a book and said he would dedicate time to ensuring that he completes it. Adams also hinted that a documentary exploring his time in office is in the works.

“This has been a great experience, and I think that we should share what we have accomplished,” Adams told reporters. “No one can argue, by all indicators, this city is far better than what we inherited, and we have really moved the city in the right direction.”

He remained tight-lipped, however, on the subject of endorsements in the mayoral election, stating that he will make an endorsement only when he is ready to do so.

“Everyone who is giving their predictions, you must be inside my head, because I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Adams said.

Looking forward to the first mayoral debate on Thursday night, Adams said he hopes the three remaining candidates — Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa — are asked the right questions so voters can learn what the city’s future will look like.