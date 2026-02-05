Mayor Mamdani endorses Gov. Hochul for reelection, praises their results-driven partnership

Mayor Zohran Mamdani officially endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul’s reelection bid Thursday morning, saying their working relationship is a model for productive governance.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, announced the endorsement in an op-ed published in The Nation, framing it around working with Hochul, a moderate, over the past six months. He said they have achieved the most on affordability and universal child care, including more than $1 billion in state funding that he said lifted annual costs above $22,500 for many New York families.

That announcement was quickly followed by one from state Attorney General Letitia James, who also endorsed Hochul’s re-election — giving the incumbent governor a one-two punch of support from high-profile New York Democrats ahead of the state’s Democratic convention in Syracuse Thursday, where Hochul is expected to receive the party’s official backing.

It also gives Hochul a boost amongst Mamdani’s progressive base ahead of the June Democratic primary, where she faces a long-shot challenge from Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado.

In his op-ed Thursday, Mamdani said he has come to trust Hochul as a leader willing to negotiate and produce results, such as on securing the universal child care program.

“We delivered this historic win together,” he wrote, adding that while the two do not agree on everything — particularly taxation of the wealthiest — their partnership demonstrates how honest dialogue can produce results.

“We must be able to disagree honestly while still delivering for the people we serve. Over the past 6 months, Governor Hochul and I have done exactly that,” Mamdani wrote.

“I have come to trust Governor Hochul as someone willing to engage in an honest dialogue that leads to results,” he said. He also praised their cooperation on immigration policy and the broader relationship between Albany and City Hall, saying they have “forged a new era…after too many years defined by pettiness instead of productivity.”

“New Yorkers deserve leaders who believe in transformation. Leaders who understand that hope is inspired by a vision, and sustained by change. Governor Kathy Hochul has earned my endorsement because she has chosen to govern in that spirit. And in this moment, that choice matters,” Mamdani concluded.

Hochul welcomed the endorsement in a statement, saying, “From day one, my focus has been on delivering for New York families, making our state a place where kids can grow up safe and where families have every opportunity to thrive. Mayor Mamdani understands that we need to build a New York that everyone can afford — I’m grateful for his partnership in finally bringing universal child care to New York.”

The announcement comes a day after Hochul named former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams as her running mate for lieutenant governor, a move that prompted the Kings County Democratic Committee to rescind its endorsement, saying Brooklyn party leaders had not been consulted.

As for James’ endorsement, the attorney general lauded Hochul and Adams as “dedicated public servants” who are working to make the state safer and bring costs down for working New Yorkers.

“I’m excited to work with them to defend New York from our reckless federal government as we protect critical funding and New Yorkers’ rights every single day,” James added.