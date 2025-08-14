Midtown South rezoning officially approved; opens the door for 9,500 new homes to be created

The New York City Council passed a major rezoning plan to build over 9,500 homes in Midtown South (MSMX) on Thursday, marking the first use of a landmark zoning law aimed at addressing New York City’s affordability crisis.

The Midtown South Mixed-Use (MSMX) plan allows residential construction in 42 blocks between West 23rd and 40th Streets and Fifth and Eighth Avenues. Over 2,800 homes would be rent-regulated affordable units.

Manhattan City Council Member Erik Bottcher, who represents part of Midtown South, said the MSMX plan will transform the area and is key to increasing New York City’s housing stock.

“This is what it looks like when people come together to solve complex problems and really deliver the housing and other benefits our city needs,” Bottcher said at the Council vote.

City Planning Commission Director Dan Garodnick said the plan will reinvigorate Manhattan’s housing market and provide new opportunities for young New Yorkers.

“Manhattan used to be the place where people started their journey,” Garodnick said at a press conference before the vote. “It is now at the bottom of housing production. … With this plan, we’re making that dream a reality again in Midtown South.”

Other incentives in Midtown South plan

The Council’s approval also clears the way for a new car-free busway on 34th Street aimed at reducing congestion, and a $122 million funding allocation to support Garment District businesses.

The MSMX plan received broad support, particularly from Bottcher and City Council Member Keith Powers, who also represents part of Midtown South, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. It was the first use of the Adams administration’s “City of Yes” land-use initiative, which the City Council approved last December to allow high-density districts with larger residential buildings to respond to the city’s housing crisis.

With the rezoning plan, the Adams administration said it had passed its goal of permitting 100,000 new housing units through rezoning and text amendments, though that presumes the City of Yes plan successfully enables 82,000 homes over the next 15 years.

“Midtown South is home to some of our city’s most iconic parks, buildings, and businesses, but for too long, outdated zoning has stopped it from actually being a home for many New Yorkers,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “Today, we are changing that as we create a more affordable Manhattan where families can live, work and play.”

Many in City Council credited Speaker Adrienne Adams’ efforts toward the successful passage of the MSMX plan and other affordable housing projects.

Richard Maroko, president of the Hotels and Gaming Trade Council, said the rezoning plan is a win for working New Yorkers.

“By creating affordable housing and revitalizing a neighborhood where so many of HTC’s members live and work, this plan helps ensure that the people who make this city run can continue to call it home,” Maroko said in a statement.

Bottcher said New Yorkers are “stewards” of the city who have a responsibility to improve it for future generations.

“Our mission is to do everything we can to make New York City even better,” Bottcher said at the press conference. “That includes addressing the housing crisis, public space, infrastructure, trans, the arts, fashion, culture and so much more. That’s what we are doing today with this rezoning.”