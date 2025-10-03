$187M cut in New York counterterrorism funding reversed after bipartisan appeals to Trump

The White House will reverse the Department of Homeland Security’s cut of $187 million in counterterrorism funding for New York’s law enforcement, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed Friday.

Hochul hailed the reversal as a “victory for public safety and for every New Yorker who depends on our brave law enforcement and first responders to keep our state secure.”

“From the moment these devastating cuts were announced, I made it clear that New York would not stand by while our law enforcement and counterterrorism operations were defunded,” Hochul said in a statement.

The federal funding supports intelligence operations, transit hub security, emergency preparedness, and equipment purchases for local law enforcement agencies.

Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis of New York’s 11th District also pressed for the restoration, saying she had called President Trump directly, like Hochul, urging him to restore the funding.

“It’s well known that President Trump loves our NYPD and FDNY and understands the grave threats facing our city,” Malliotakis said. “Federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, must be thoughtful when making critical and impactful decisions, including where to direct federal funds. For them to cut counterterrorism funds from New York City was a terrible idea, and now it was rightfully reversed.”

A DHS spokesperson initially defended the cuts, telling amNewYork earlier this week that FEMA was aligning grant programs with President Trump’s priorities to streamline federal resources and reduce taxpayer costs.

The spokesperson noted that New York City has historically received the largest share of Urban Area Security Initiative funding — about $3.6 billion, or 30% of all awards since the program began. They added that $1.6 billion in UASI funds remain unspent nationwide, including “substantial balances” in New York.

Earlier this week, a federal judge temporarily blocked the cuts to UASI, which falls under the umbrella of the Homeland Security Grant Program, after a coalition of 11 states, facing similar funding reductions like New York, argued that the cuts disproportionately targeted Democratic-led states and undermined counterterrorism preparedness.

Following the ruling, the DHS released a critical statement of U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy of Rhode Island, whom Trump appointed to the bench in 2019 during his first term. The statement said the “activist judge’s decision” was holding the nation’s emergency management funds hostage.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS has been relentless in its efforts to eliminate waste and ensure every dollar strengthens our communities. This judicial sabotage threatens the safety of our states, counties, towns, and weakens the entire nation. We will fight to restore these critical reforms and protect American lives,” said Assistant Secretary of DHS Tricia McLaughlin.

According to the New York Times, which first reported Friday’s reversal of the counterterrorism cuts, DHS made the cuts without President Trump’s approval.

Neither the White House nor DHS responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

“The NYPD has one of the most sophisticated and effective counterterrorism and intelligence operations in the world, and has uncovered, investigated, and thwarted dozens of plots in New York since September 11. These federal funds are the backbone of our program, and the proposed cuts would have had a devastating impact on our capabilities. I am grateful to Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul, Congresswoman Malliotakis, and the entire New York delegation for their work to restore these funds and ensure the NYPD has the resources needed to keep our city safe.” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement.

On Wednesday, calling for the reversal of the cuts, Commissioner Tisch stressed the importance of the federal funds paying for bomb squad technicians, heavily armed officers guarding subways and major events, counterterrorism patrols at houses of worship, radiation detection technology, intelligence analysts, real-time surveillance cameras, and training for active shooter situations.

She said counterterrorism funding “cannot be a political issue” and should not fluctuate with partisan debates. She called it a “profound mistake” to strip those resources away from New York City, which she described as the nation’s top terror target.

Updated at 1:47 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2025.