New York remembers Nita Lowey, 87, a trailblazing Congresswoman and influential Democrat who served 30+ years on Capitol Hill

Then U.S. Rep Nita Lowey (D-New York) applauding during the 2019 State of the Union address.

Former U.S. Representative Nita Lowey, a trailblazing lawmaker and one of New York’s longest-serving and most influential Democrats, passed away on Saturday at the age of 87 after a battle with breast cancer.

Born Nita Melnikoff in the Bronx on July 5, 1937, Lowey grew up in a household that valued public service. She attended the Bronx High School of Science before earning her bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College in 1959. Her early political career began in New York State, where she worked on Mario Cuomo’s 1974 campaign for lieutenant governor before serving as assistant secretary of state for 13 years.

Lowey was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1988. She represented a district encompassing most of Westchester County and parts of the Bronx; prior to redistricting in the 1990s, her coverage area also included parts of northern Queens.

Upon arriving on Capitol Hill, Lowey quickly became a powerful force in Washington, advocating for women’s rights, education, and healthcare. In 1993, she secured a position on the influential Appropriations Committee, where she was one of only two women overseeing federal spending on health, education, and labor.

During her tenure, Lowey shattered barriers. She co-founded the New York State Association of Women Office Holders. She became the first woman—and the first New Yorker—to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee from 2001 to 2002. Her leadership culminated in becoming the first female chair of the House Appropriations Committee, a position that solidified her influence over federal budget decisions.

Though she had been briefly touted as a potential candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2000, Lowey chose not to run and supported then-First Lady Hillary Clinton’s bid to succeed Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

After 32 years in Congress, Lowey declined to seek re-election in 2020. She stepped aside following a challenge from Mondaire Jones, who would go on to win the 17th District seat. Despite leaving office, her legacy endured in the policies she championed and the many leaders she mentored.

On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through March 17 to honor Lowey’s decades of service.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, former Representative Nita Lowey,” Hochul said. “As a freshman member of Congress, Nita helped show me the ropes as I was learning how to navigate Washington. She was a tireless fighter for the State of New York and never stopped working to deliver for the people of Westchester and Rockland.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins reflected on Lowey’s legacy. “It is with a heavy heart that we remember Congresswoman Nita Lowey, a principled and passionate public servant whose impact will resonate for generations to come. Her remarkable career was defined by a steadfast commitment to her constituents and an unyielding fight for justice and equality.”

Lowey passed away on March 15 in Harrison, New York. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Stephen Lowey, their three children—Dana, Jackie, and Douglas—and eight grandchildren.