Candidates for NYC mayor, other city offices to square off in general election debates in October

Democratic mayoral candidates attend the New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary Debate at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in the Gerald W. Lynch Theater, in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2025. Vincent Alban/Pool via REUTERS

As the Nov. 4 general election fast approaches, the city Campaign Finance Board (CFB) unveiled on Tuesday the dates when citywide candidates will face off in televised debates.

The CFB — in partnership with WNBC, NY1, and PIX11 — will host a series of televised debates between the candidates for mayor, comptroller, and public advocate throughout the month of October. Candidates who opted into the board’s generous public matching funds program and who meet certain criteria to make the debate stage are required to participate.

“At a moment when trust in government is eroded and many people don’t know where to get trustworthy information about elections, the official New York City debates give New Yorkers the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates who are running to represent them,” CFB Executive Director Paul Ryan said in an Aug. 26 statement.

Where to watch the NYC mayoral debates

The first debate in the closely-watched mayor’s race will take place on Thursday, Oct. 16, in a program hosted by WNBC, Telemundo 47 New York (WNJU), and POLITICO. The second mayoral debate is set for the following week, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, and will be hosted by NY1, Spectrum Noticias, WNYC/Gothamist, and THE CITY.

The contest includes Democratic nominee and Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani, independent former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, independent incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, and independent attorney Jim Walden.

The programs will mark a dramatic live rematch between Mamdani and Cuomo, who had several fiery exchanges during the two June primary debates. It will also be the first time Mayor Adams is on the same stage as his challengers this cycle, after skipping the Democratic primary.

According to the board, the dates the CFB provided are subject to change based on how many candidates meet the criteria to make the stage by the Oct. 3 campaign finance filing deadline. An official debate may be cancelled if only one candidate qualifies for the stage by that date.

The board will release the final schedule after determining who is eligible.

Candidates must be on the ballot and have raised and spent a certain amount, which varies between each of the three positions, to qualify for the first round of debates. The same criteria hold for the second round, with more specific added requirements, such as raising at least $1,000 in matchable donations of $10 or more for the mayor’s race.

Tentative General Debate Schedule

Public Advocate – 1st General Election Debate (NY1)

Thursday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m. | Rebroadcast on Sunday, Oct. 12

Comptroller – 1st General Election Debate (NY1)

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Mayoral – 1st General Election Debate (WNBC)

Thursday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

Public Advocate – Leading Contender General Election Debate (PIX11)

Tuesday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

Mayoral – Leading Contender General Election Debate (NY1)

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.

Comptroller – Leading Contender General Election Debate (PIX11)

Thursday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.