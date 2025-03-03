Advocates for NYC LGBTQ+ community rally in Albany to protect civil rights in Trump era

On Friday, Feb. 28, the Ali Forney Center led the charge at a rally for LGBTQ+ rights in Albany seeking greater protection for New York’s LGBTQ+ community amid attacks from the Trump administration.

On Feb. 24, the Ali Forney Center led the charge at a rally for LGBTQ+ rights in Albany seeking greater protection for New York’s LGBTQ+ community amid attacks from the Trump administration.

Forney Center members were joined by other advocates and care providers, as well as State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, and Assembly Members Deborah Glick, Jessica González-Rojas, and Harry Bronson. The rally occurred as a direct response to President Trump’s malignant attacks on the queer community, which have included the defunding of programs that promote “gender ideology,” the mandated recognition of only two sexes, and the complete obliteration of DEI initiatives.

These actions have already had devastating consequences for many, and are certain to have more unless swift action is taken in opposition.

The Forney Center, founded in 2002 with a mission to protect the lives of LGBTQ+ youth, led a call for an increased $5.75 million in state funding to protect queer and trans youth. This funding would enable the state government to step in, ameliorating the damage done by the Trump administration and providing the resources for life-saving services – such as access to gender-affirming health care.

However, it was housing rather than health care that took center stage at the Feb. 24 rally.

“Research has shown that those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, of questioning have a 120% higher risk of experiencing some form of homelessness than their cisgender peers,” said Hoylman-Sigal.

With this additional $5.75 million, New York City’s Department of Youth and Community Services would be able to expand its programming and fund additional LGBTQ+ shelters. Last year, these shelters provided a temporary safe haven for 43,000 homeless young people, and it seems probable that in our current climate, they will prove even more vital in 2025.

In addition to housing, the advocates also pushed for legislation offering legal protections to those needing them most.

“This budget season, I urge my colleagues to pass the Housing Access Voucher Program, Gender Identity, Respect, Dignity and Safety Act, Immunity from Prosecution for Sex Workers and Survivors of Trafficking bill, and the Decriminalizing Sex Work bill,” said González-Rojas. “This package of bills is critical to the vitality and safety of our LGBTQ+ community and provides protections for our youth. As research has shown, homophobia and transphobia is rampant throughout our culture and is negatively affecting our infrastructure that supports mental healthcare, housing and other public services meant to support our youth. We have to correct this and fund these critical bills to support our youth so they can live productive, healthy lives.”

Like LGBTQ+ youth, sex workers are another already vulnerable population left in an even more precarious position after the actions of our current administration. These proposed bills would allow them to receive medical treatment and to report crimes without fear of prostitution charges.

Advocates say the funding would help LGBTQ+ residents across New York combat efforts by President Trump to sow chaos and destroy efforts to protect the community.

“Trump and his allies are creating a wave of despair across our nation, and New York will remain the beacon for queer people that it has been for 60 years,” said Melissa Sklarz, Co-PAC Director, Equality New York. “The New York State budget is so large, yet the portion allocated for queer people and queer kids is tiny, with less than 1/2 of one percent. We ask that Governor Hochul and the New York State legislature do more in supporting this desperate minority in very uncertain times.”