New York City mayoral hopefuls on Tuesday marked the two-year anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel and the start of Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.

As a potential hostage deal and ceasefire hang in the balance of negotiations in Egypt between officials from Israel, Hamas, the United States, and Qatar, the two-year anniversary of the attack and the start of the war was met with both grief and protest in New York City.

In its 2023 attack, Hamas killed nearly 1,200 people in Israel and took about 250 people hostage. After the attacks, Israel went to war with Hamas in Gaza — a bloody conflict that has led to an estimated death toll of more than 67,000, according to Palestinian health authorities. Some 20 hostages are believed to be remaining in captivity.

Here is how the three remaining mayoral candidates, four weeks out from Election Day, responded to the anniversary.

Mamdani mourns victims of Hamas attack, condemns Israel’s ‘genocidal war’

Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor who is leading in the polls, issued a Tuesday morning statement about Hamas’ “horrific war crime” carried out on Oct. 7, 2023.

“I mourn these lives and pray for the safe return of every hostage still held and for every family whose lives were torn apart by these atrocities,” his statement reads.

Mamdani then condemned what he called a “genocidal war” carried out by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government in the two years since Hamas’ attack — noting in particular the bombing of schools, hospitals, and homes in Gaza; the Israeli government has said that Hamas had hidden weapons at many of the bombing targets.

“Every day in Gaza has become a place where grief itself has run out of language,” Mamdani wrote. “I mourn these lives and pray for the families that have been shattered. Our government has been complicit through it all.”

A contingent of American politicians has expressed outrage at the Israeli government for its campaign in Gaza and at the United States for continuing its sale of arms to Israel. The Democratic Socialists of America, of which Mamdani is a member, has called for a full arms embargo between Israel and the United States.

Mamdani has called Israel’s campaign in Gaza a “genocide” — a charge levied by some in the early days of the war and which is gaining broader acceptance as the Palestinian death toll rises. The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory released a report last month alleging that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

“This must end,” Mamdani wrote in his Tuesday statement. “The occupation and apartheid must end. Peace must be pursued through diplomacy, not war crimes, and our government must act to end these atrocities and hold those responsible to account.”

Mamdani’s criticism of Israel and refusal to outright condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada” has spurred concern among some Jewish leaders and voters that his election as mayor would make New York City less safe.

Cuomo condemns Hamas attack, antisemitism in NYC

Independent candidate and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who lost the June Democratic primary to Mamdani, issued a statement on X addressing the two-year anniversary of Hamas’ attack.

“Two years ago today, the world watched in horror as Hamas terrorists murdered, raped and kidnapped innocent men, women & children,” the post reads. “Today on October 7th, I am remembering the hostages and all who were brutally taken from us at the hands of Hamas.”

Cuomo has focused much of his campaign on battling antisemitism in New York City — “combating antisemitism” is listed as one of 10 campaign priorities on his website.

He has advocated for the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Association definition of antisemitism, strong enforcement against antisemitic hate crimes, and protection against antisemitic incidents in schools.

“To the Jewish people- I stand with you,” Cuomo’s Tuesday post reads. “I mourn with you and I will forever be by your side in the fight against evil and anti-semitism in all forms.”

“Bring them home NOW,” he wrote of the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Mayor Eric Adams, who dropped his bid for reelection on Sept. 28 amid low polling and historically poor approval ratings, ran his independent campaign on the “EndAntisemitism” party line.

After his departure from the field, various Orthodox Jewish groups backed Cuomo’s campaign for mayor, seeing him as the best choice to beat Mamdani at the ballot box in November.

Sliwa commemorates Hamas attack, calls ensuing violence ‘disheartening’

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder, animal rights activist, and staunch critic of Adams, Mamdani, and Cuomo alike, commemorated the anniversary of Hamas’ attack and the start of the war in a post on X on Tuesday afternoon.

“October 7th was a dark day, and the memory of the attacks and the innocent lives lost must never be forgotten,” Sliwa’s post reads. “The death and destruction that has followed in the region is deeply disheartening, and my prayers are with all families here in New York and abroad who continue to feel this pain.”

Sliwa called for the release of all hostages and an end to hate in New York City.

“What happens there also impacts us here at home, which is why my focus as mayor will be on ensuring that all forms of hate are confronted and that every New Yorker is kept safe,” Sliwa wrote.

Sliwa, who is polling last among the remaining candidates, has increasingly gained traction in a uniquely competitive mayoral election, looking to draw moderates away from the embattled Cuomo and controversial Mamdani.