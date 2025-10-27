Op-ed | Why Mayor Adams says he’s endorsing Andrew Cuomo to succeed him

New York City stands at a crossroads. We can either continue the hard work of restoring safety, jobs, and common sense — or allow the city to slide into ideological extremism and economic decline.

That is why I am endorsing Andrew Cuomo for mayor — because he possesses the experience, toughness, and management skills necessary to save this city from the grip of socialism that threatens to undo the progress of the last four years.

This is not about friendship or politics. It is about survival.

As mayor, I have witnessed firsthand how fragile our recovery truly is. Businesses are reopening, tourism is rebounding, and crime is trending downward. Yet, at the same time, we are watching a new generation of political opportunists — led by Zohran Mamdani — attempt to divide this city with slogans instead of solutions. They call themselves progressives, but their policies would turn New York into a social experiment, driving away jobs, investment, and families who have called this city home for generations.

Andrew Cuomo knows how to govern. He understands the balance between compassion and competence. He recognizes that we must continue building housing, modernizing infrastructure, and standing up to special interests when others will not. He knows the difference between a protest and a plan — between ideology and implementation.

We cannot afford a mayor who seeks to defund the police, tax the middle class into extinction, or vilify small property owners. We need a leader who will keep our streets safe, our subways running, and our economy alive.

Some will say this endorsement is unexpected. But I have never made decisions based on what is popular; I make them based on what is right for New Yorkers. I worked with Andrew Cuomo during some of the most difficult moments in our state’s history. We did not always agree, but I always knew he cared more about results than rhetoric.

Politics is often consumed by personalities and grudges. But this moment is not about feelings — it is about the future. If we are serious about saving this city from decline, we must rally behind the one candidate with the experience, discipline, and determination to move New York forward.

Andrew Cuomo has proven he can fight for working families, deliver infrastructure projects on time, and attract business back to New York. He is unafraid to make difficult decisions and is not beholden to the radical fringe that seeks to turn our city into something unrecognizable.

Let us be clear: socialism does not work. It destroys economies, weakens public safety, and punishes ambition. Those promoting it may have good intentions, but their policies would crush the very spirit that built New York. America cannot afford to become Europe.

This election is not about left versus right — it is about survival versus surrender. Andrew Cuomo is the fighter New York needs right now.

I am asking every New Yorker who loves this city — Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike — to put aside old politics and stand up for common sense. Because if New York falls to ideology, the rest of America will not be far behind.

It is time to come together, fight back, and keep New York the greatest city on earth.

Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of the City of New York.